Mediterrane Film Festival 2026 Announces Official Selection

In an expanded public screening programme, which grows from three to five strands in 2026, the Festival will showcase more than 35 films from some 20 countries, including eight films in its newly launched Big Screen Competition, eight in a uniquely focused Mediterrane Competition, and a host of additional Out of Competition films presented under the banner of New World Cinema. Five new films also compete in its environment-themed Mare Nostrum section.
The winners will be unveiled at the coveted annual Golden Bee Awards, at a special Gala event set against the dramatic backdrop of the Malta Film Studios and the Mediterranean sea on 28 June 2026, presented alongside the Festival’s Rising Star, Lifetime Achievement and Local Legend prizes and a programme of sensational live entertainment.
A stunning outdoor screenings strand will feature film classics and contemporary favourites, whilst a further programme of locally produced Maltese shorts and features is presented through Malta Focus.
Under the 2026 theme Beyond Together, a concept designed by the Malta Film Commission to position Malta as the definitive bridge between the Mediterranean’s creative heritage and the future of global storytelling, this year’s Festival will also bring together a host of pioneering and expert voices in international filmmaking, for its in-depth industry masterclasses and panel events programme, to be announced.
Big Screen Competition:
The Christophers (UK, USA)
Directed by Steven Sodebergh
Couture (France, USA)
Directed by Alice Winocour
Dead Man’s Wire (USA)
Directed by Gus Van Sant
The Moment (UK, USA)
Directed by Aidan Zamiri
Rose of Nevada (UK)
Directed by Mark Jenkin
Rosebush Pruning (Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, USA)
Directed by Karim Aïnouz
Virginia Woolf’s Night & Day (UK, Germany, USA)
Directed by Tina Gharavi
The Wizard of the Kremlinv / Le mage du Kremlin (France, USA, UK)
Directed by Olivier Assayas
Mediterrane Competition:
Calle Malaga (Spain)
Directed by Maryam Touzani
In a Whisper / À voix basse (France, Tunisia)
Directed by Leyla Bouzid
Gioia / La Gioia (Italy)
Directed by Nicolangelo Gelormini
Motherwitch (Cyprus, Macedonia, USA)
Directed by Minos Papas
Produced by Caretta Films
Coproduced by Focus Pocus, Cyprian Films, New York, and Side-Street Studios
Supported by the Deputy Ministry of Culture, Cyprus the North Macedonia Film Agency, Savvas Liasis, The Bayha Group, Michael Borrelli
A Survivor's Tale (Belgium, France)
Directed by Misha Wald
Complaint No 713317
Directed by Yasser Shafiey
Vanitas (Austria, Malta)
Directed by Lara Maria Olbeter
Produced by LOKline Film GmbH
Coproduced by ROCK Productions
A Magnificent Life (France, Belgium, Luxembourg)
Directed by Sylvain Chomet
Click HERE to see the films selected for the New World Cinema and Mare Nostrum programmes.