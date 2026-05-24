Mediterrane Film Festival 2026 Announces Official Selection

VALLETTA: The Mediterrane Film Festival has announced the Official Selection for its 4th edition, set to take place in Malta’s capital city from 21 to 28 June 2026.

In an expanded public screening programme, which grows from three to five strands in 2026, the Festival will showcase more than 35 films from some 20 countries, including eight films in its newly launched Big Screen Competition, eight in a uniquely focused Mediterrane Competition, and a host of additional Out of Competition films presented under the banner of New World Cinema. Five new films also compete in its environment-themed Mare Nostrum section.

The winners will be unveiled at the coveted annual Golden Bee Awards, at a special Gala event set against the dramatic backdrop of the Malta Film Studios and the Mediterranean sea on 28 June 2026, presented alongside the Festival’s Rising Star, Lifetime Achievement and Local Legend prizes and a programme of sensational live entertainment.

A stunning outdoor screenings strand will feature film classics and contemporary favourites, whilst a further programme of locally produced Maltese shorts and features is presented through Malta Focus.

Under the 2026 theme Beyond Together, a concept designed by the Malta Film Commission to position Malta as the definitive bridge between the Mediterranean’s creative heritage and the future of global storytelling, this year’s Festival will also bring together a host of pioneering and expert voices in international filmmaking, for its in-depth industry masterclasses and panel events programme, to be announced.

Big Screen Competition:

The Christophers (UK, USA)

Directed by Steven Sodebergh

Couture (France, USA)

Directed by Alice Winocour

Dead Man’s Wire (USA)

Directed by Gus Van Sant

The Moment (UK, USA)

Directed by Aidan Zamiri

Rose of Nevada (UK)

Directed by Mark Jenkin

Rosebush Pruning (Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, USA)

Directed by Karim Aïnouz

Virginia Woolf’s Night & Day (UK, Germany, USA)

Directed by Tina Gharavi

The Wizard of the Kremlinv / Le mage du Kremlin (France, USA, UK)

Directed by Olivier Assayas

Mediterrane Competition:

Calle Malaga (Spain)

Directed by Maryam Touzani

In a Whisper / À voix basse (France, Tunisia)

Directed by Leyla Bouzid

Gioia / La Gioia (Italy)

Directed by Nicolangelo Gelormini

Motherwitch (Cyprus, Macedonia, USA)

Directed by Minos Papas

Produced by Caretta Films

Coproduced by Focus Pocus, Cyprian Films, New York, and Side-Street Studios

Supported by the Deputy Ministry of Culture, Cyprus the North Macedonia Film Agency, Savvas Liasis, The Bayha Group, Michael Borrelli

A Survivor's Tale (Belgium, France)

Directed by Misha Wald

Complaint No 713317

Directed by Yasser Shafiey

Vanitas (Austria, Malta)

Directed by Lara Maria Olbeter

Produced by LOKline Film GmbH

Coproduced by ROCK Productions

A Magnificent Life (France, Belgium, Luxembourg)

Directed by Sylvain Chomet

Click HERE to see the films selected for the New World Cinema and Mare Nostrum programmes.