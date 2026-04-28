Malta Releases Cinema Statistics for 2025

Across the country’s six cinema establishments, which currently house 23 active screens, theatrical revenue reached 4,209,254 EUR. The year was largely defined by a steady demand for mainstream international fare; non-animated fiction titles remained the primary driver of the market, representing over 60 per cent of all new releases.

Leading the year's performance were family-oriented and genre hits: Lilo & Stitch topped the charts with 7.0 per cent of total admissions, followed by A Minecraft Movie (5.6 per cent) and The Conjuring: Last Rites (3.5 per cent).

While international releases accounted for the vast majority of ticket sales, the domestic sector showed signs of grassroots activity. Maltese productions, predominantly in the short film format, recorded 10,882 admissions, generating 75,654 EUR in revenue. As Malta continues to expand its production infrastructure to attract global projects, these figures highlight the ongoing potential for local creators to further engage the domestic commercial market.