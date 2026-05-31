Maltese Ciao Ciao on Amazon Prime Video

VALLETTA: Keith Albert Tedesco’s Maltese production Ciao Ciao has been launched on Amazon Prime Video for international streaming across the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and Ireland.

A mix of dark comedy, romance and experimental drama, Ciao Ciao unravels the story of two couples brought together for a seemingly harmless reunion dinner. But as the evening unfolds, polite smiles and social graces crumble, giving way to raw, unfiltered chaos.

“The goal of this project was to summarise and represent Malta and Maltese identity in film, to be universally appreciated through the relatable act of (stretching) saying goodbye. This film is a direct response to the statement ‘I don’t know anything about Malta’, Tedesco told FNE back in 2025.

He and Fabrizio Fenech produced the film through Maltese company Lampa Stampa Films together with Malta’s Roughcut Films, with support from the Arts Council Malta Kultura TV Fund.

The project used a predominantly Maltese crew and cast led by Mikhail Basmadjian, Antonella Axisa, Chris Dingli, Simone Spiteri, and Katrina Lupi.

After an exclusive premiere on 19 March 2025, the film was self-distributed in Malta and Gozo starting on 28 March 2025.