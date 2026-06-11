Malta Film Commission Announces Industry Programme for 4th Mediterrane Film Festival 2026

VALLETTA: The industry programme of the 4th Mediterrane Film Festival (21 – 28 June 2026) brings together international cinema’s most experienced and candid practitioners including directors, producers, writers, financiers, and platform executives for a series of panels and masterclasses designed to deliver actionable insights.

The programme launches with the conference “Taking the Film Industry to the Next Level: Upskilling the Film Workforce in Malta.” Aimed at exploring how the regional sector can be elevated through strategic professional development, the event features a keynote address by Malta’s Film Commissioner Johann Grech and who is leading the upskilling programme, followed by a landmark industry census presentation by Prof. Vincent Marmara. The conference will feature two targeted panel sessions addressing critical structural questions: “Upskilling at Scale”, and “Building Careers for the Next Generation”.

The rich five days programme includes a high-caliber lineup of Masterclasses led by acclaimed international professionals:

Producer Masterclass (“Producing Without Borders”): Aaron Barnett (Mutiny, The Silent Hour)

Acting Masterclass (“Inside the Craft”): Famke Janssen (GoldenEye, X-Men)

Director Masterclass (“Directing Action for a Global Audience”): Renny Harlin (Die Hard 2, Cliffhanger)

Lifetime Achievement Masterclass: Andy Harries OBE (Left Bank Pictures; The Crown)

A series of curated Industry Panels will focus on the intersection of creativity, business, and sector innovation:

“Show Me the Money: Understanding How Film Finance Actually Works”: An analysis of the capital stack, pre-sale valuations, and lending requirements.

“Making Films Together: The Mediterranean Model”: A deep dive into the Tunisia-Italy co-production structure of Aïcha (Venice 2024), featuring filmmakers Habib Attia (Cinétéléfilms) and Flaminio Zadra (Dorje Film), moderated by Dariusz Jabłoński (European Producers’ Club).

“Building the Studio of Tomorrow”: Discussing global infrastructure demands and Malta’s Land Sea Superstage with Glenn Gainor and Sandy Climan (Hollywood Ventures Group), Lee Rosenthal (former President of Physical Production Worldwide for Paramount Pictures and Nickelodeon Studios, and Malta Film Commissioner Johann Grech.

“So, You Want to Make Cartoons?”: Exploring animation commissioning mechanics and non-traditional career paths.

“Where Does a Story Begin? Turning Heritage & Myth into Stories for Global Screens”: Translating culturally specific heritage material into international intellectual property.

“How a Place Becomes a Story”: Looking inside the location management craft behind Netflix's upcoming Enola Holmes 3.

“Cinema in Portrait Mode”: Analysing the booming vertical drama and short-form mobile streaming economy.

“The Character Is the Plot”: A master panel on why character drives narrative architecture, featuring prolific screenwriters.

Guided by this year's overarching theme, “Beyond Together,” the festival celebrates Malta's thriving legacy in film, while strengthening its role as a vital bridge between the Mediterranean's rich heritage and the future of global storytelling.

"In our 2026 edition, we are expanding the festival's programme and strengthening its role as a meeting point for talent, ideas, and opportunity," said Malta Film Commissioner Johann Grech. “'Beyond Together' reflects exactly where we are building partnerships, attracting global productions, and positioning Malta as a real global player on the world stage. The Mediterrane Film Festival offers a unique blend of breathtaking natural beauty, a skilled workforce, and deep cinematic history, making it the perfect home for the global filmmaking community,” Johann Grech added.

Click HERE for the press release.