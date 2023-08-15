FESTIVALS: Herceg Novi - Montenegro Film Festival 2023 Ready to Kick Off

HERCEG NOVI: The 36th edition of the Herceg Novi - Montenegro Film Festival will be held in the Montenegrin town of Herceg Novi 22 – 28 August 2023 under the slogan "All the colours of the film".

Nine titles were selected for the Feature Film Competition and are running for the Golden Mimosa award. The festival is also organising competitions for documentary and student films.

The programme also includes the KINO Evropa section, as well as the programme of the Network of Festivals in the Adriatic Region, the regional festival founded in 2021 and including the Sarajevo Film Festival (Bosnia and Herzegovina), the Auteur Film Festival (Serbia), the Montenegro Film Festival (Montenegro), the Ljubljana International Film Festival (Slovenia) and the Zagreb Film Festival (Croatia).

The competitive documentary selection, consisting of 25 films, will be screened in the house of Nobel laureate Ivo Andrić, according to a press release from the Film Centre of Montenegro.