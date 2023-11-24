Film Centre of Montenegro Partners with MIDPOINT for Intensive Training Programme

PODGORICA: MIDPOINT Intensive Montenegro is the first initiative of the industry partnership between the Film Centre of Montenegro and MIDPOINT .

The intensive training programme, which is held in Podgorica 21 – 24 November 2023, also involving the Creative Europe MEDIA desk of Montenegro, offers Montenegrin filmmakers a unique opportunity to develop their feature film projects and enhance their skills.

The training is led by famed script consultant Christian Routh and successful Czech producer Pavla Janouskova Kubeckova of nutproducke.

During the four-day workshop, the film teams have worked on the creative development of the scripts, as well as on the production aspects of their projects. After the programme, there will be online consultations with mentors, according to the needs of each of the participating projects.

The Catalonia-based British consultant Christian Routh also held a masterclass on screenwriting entitled The Tools of Screenwriting and Dealing with the Industry, in Podgorica on 23 November 2023.

MIDPOINT Intensive Montenegro Selected Projects:

Transfer

Directed by Gana Čomagić

Written by Rade Vukčević

Produced by Ivan Čojbašić (Atomic Production)

Matura

Directed by Nikola Vukčević

Produced by Milorad Radenović (Galileo Production)

Jaglika

Directed by Andrija Mugoša

Written by Armin Behrem

Produced by Iva Kasalica (KA Productions)

Scarab

Directed by Mladen Vujacic

Written by Hajdana Baletić

Produced by Nemanja Popović (Far Production)