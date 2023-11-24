24-11-2023

Film Centre of Montenegro Partners with MIDPOINT for Intensive Training Programme

    PODGORICA: MIDPOINT Intensive Montenegro is the first initiative of the industry partnership between the Film Centre of Montenegro and MIDPOINT.

    The intensive training programme, which is held in Podgorica 21 – 24 November 2023, also involving the Creative Europe MEDIA desk of Montenegro, offers Montenegrin filmmakers a unique opportunity to develop their feature film projects and enhance their skills. 

    The training is led by famed script consultant Christian Routh and successful Czech producer Pavla Janouskova Kubeckova of nutproducke.

    During the four-day workshop, the film teams have worked on the creative development of the scripts, as well as on the production aspects of their projects. After the programme, there will be online consultations with mentors, according to the needs of each of the participating projects.

    The Catalonia-based British consultant Christian Routh also held a masterclass on screenwriting entitled The Tools of Screenwriting and Dealing with the Industry, in Podgorica on 23 November 2023.

    MIDPOINT Intensive Montenegro Selected Projects:

    Transfer
    Directed by Gana Čomagić
    Written by Rade Vukčević
    Produced by Ivan Čojbašić (Atomic Production)

    Matura
    Directed by Nikola Vukčević
    Produced by Milorad Radenović (Galileo Production)

    Jaglika
    Directed by Andrija Mugoša
    Written by Armin Behrem
    Produced by Iva Kasalica (KA Productions)

    Scarab
    Directed by Mladen Vujacic
    Written by Hajdana Baletić
    Produced by Nemanja Popović (Far Production)

