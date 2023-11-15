The Wedding by Montenegrin Director Radomir Baja Šaranović Celebrates 50 Years at European Film Month

PODGORICA: The war drama The Wedding / Svabda (1973) directed by Montenegrin Director Radomir Baja Šaranović will celebrate its 50th anniversary with a screening within the European Film Month in Podgorica on 17 November 2023.

The European Film Month is organised in Montenegro by the Film Centre of Montenegro and the Montenegrin Cinematheque under the auspices of the European Film Academy.

The European Film Month opened on 1 November 2023 in the Great Hall of the Music Center of Montenegro and will wrap on 9 December 2023.

“I am extremely proud that the Montenegrin Cinematheque is among the 75 European partners of this initiative this year, and that we are participating in it together”, said Aleksandra Božović, the director of the Film Centre of Montenegro.