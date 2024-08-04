04-08-2024

Kaymak Wins 2024 Forteca IFF Perast in Montenegro

    PERAST: Kaymak directed by Macedonian director Milcho Manchevski won the award for best feature film at the 8th edition of Forteca International Film Festival held in the town of Perast, Montenegro, from 26 to 30 July 2024.

    The Croatian/Lithuanian/Serbian coproduction Traces / Tragovi directed by Dubravka Turić was awarded for best female contribution in film.

    The award for best documentary went to the Serbian/Montenegrin coproduction Mamula All Inclusive directed by Aleksandar Reljic.

    The festival was organised with support from the Tourist Organisation Kotor, City of Kotor and Film Centre of Montenegro.

    WINNERS:

    Best Feature Film:
    Kaymak / Kajmak (North Macedonia, Denmark, the Netherlands, Croatia)
    Directed by Milcho Manchevski
    Produced by Banana Film
    Coproduced by Meta Film, N279 Entertainment, Nukleus film, the Macedonian Radio Television
    Supported by the North Macedonia Film Agency, the Danish Film Institute, the Netherlands Film Fund and the Netherlands Film Production Incentive, Eurimages, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre

    Best Female Contribution in Film::
    Traces / Tragovi (Croatia, Lithuania, Serbia)
    Directed by Dubravka Turić
    Produced by Kinoramajk
    Coproduced by Tremora, Corona
    Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the Lithuanian Film CentreFilm Center SerbiaEurimagesHRT, Creative Europe – MEDIA

    Special Award for Thematic Approach:
    Girl Picture / Tytöt tytöt tytöt (Finland)
    Directed by Alli Haapasalo

    Special Award for Creative Use of Music:
    Love Will Save Us / Duseldorf, Skåne (Sweden)
    Directed by Patrik Blomberg Book

    Best Documentary:
    Mamula All Inclusive (Serbia, Montenegro)
    Directed by Aleksandar Reljic

    Special Award for Strong Documentary Expression:
    Recipe for Hate / Potreba za mržnjom (Serbia)
    Directed by Filip Čolovic

    Audience Award for the Most Attended Feature Film:
    Shame on Dry Land / Syndaboken (Sweden, Malta)
    Directed by Axel Petersén

    Audience Award for the Most Attended Documentary Film:
    33 Angels / 33 Andjela (Norway)
    Directed by Branko Dimeski

    Youth Council Award:
    Rainbow / Duga (Montenegro), short film
    Directed by Aleksandar Vujovi

