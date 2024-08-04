Kaymak Wins 2024 Forteca IFF Perast in Montenegro

The Croatian/Lithuanian/Serbian coproduction Traces / Tragovi directed by Dubravka Turić was awarded for best female contribution in film.
The award for best documentary went to the Serbian/Montenegrin coproduction Mamula All Inclusive directed by Aleksandar Reljic.
The festival was organised with support from the Tourist Organisation Kotor, City of Kotor and Film Centre of Montenegro.
WINNERS:
Best Feature Film:
Kaymak / Kajmak (North Macedonia, Denmark, the Netherlands, Croatia)
Directed by Milcho Manchevski
Produced by Banana Film
Coproduced by Meta Film, N279 Entertainment, Nukleus film, the Macedonian Radio Television
Supported by the North Macedonia Film Agency, the Danish Film Institute, the Netherlands Film Fund and the Netherlands Film Production Incentive, Eurimages, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre
Best Female Contribution in Film::
Traces / Tragovi (Croatia, Lithuania, Serbia)
Directed by Dubravka Turić
Produced by Kinoramajk
Coproduced by Tremora, Corona
Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the Lithuanian Film Centre, Film Center Serbia, Eurimages, HRT, Creative Europe – MEDIA
Special Award for Thematic Approach:
Girl Picture / Tytöt tytöt tytöt (Finland)
Directed by Alli Haapasalo
Special Award for Creative Use of Music:
Love Will Save Us / Duseldorf, Skåne (Sweden)
Directed by Patrik Blomberg Book
Best Documentary:
Mamula All Inclusive (Serbia, Montenegro)
Directed by Aleksandar Reljic
Special Award for Strong Documentary Expression:
Recipe for Hate / Potreba za mržnjom (Serbia)
Directed by Filip Čolovic
Audience Award for the Most Attended Feature Film:
Shame on Dry Land / Syndaboken (Sweden, Malta)
Directed by Axel Petersén
Audience Award for the Most Attended Documentary Film:
33 Angels / 33 Andjela (Norway)
Directed by Branko Dimeski
Youth Council Award:
Rainbow / Duga (Montenegro), short film
Directed by Aleksandar Vujovi