Kaymak Wins 2024 Forteca IFF Perast in Montenegro

PERAST: Kaymak directed by Macedonian director Milcho Manchevski won the award for best feature film at the 8th edition of Forteca International Film Festival held in the town of Perast, Montenegro, from 26 to 30 July 2024.

The Croatian/Lithuanian/Serbian coproduction Traces / Tragovi directed by Dubravka Turić was awarded for best female contribution in film.

The award for best documentary went to the Serbian/Montenegrin coproduction Mamula All Inclusive directed by Aleksandar Reljic.

The festival was organised with support from the Tourist Organisation Kotor, City of Kotor and Film Centre of Montenegro.

WINNERS:

Best Feature Film:

Kaymak / Kajmak (North Macedonia, Denmark, the Netherlands, Croatia)

Directed by Milcho Manchevski

Produced by Banana Film

Coproduced by Meta Film, N279 Entertainment, Nukleus film, the Macedonian Radio Television

Supported by the North Macedonia Film Agency, the Danish Film Institute, the Netherlands Film Fund and the Netherlands Film Production Incentive, Eurimages, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre

Best Female Contribution in Film::

Traces / Tragovi (Croatia, Lithuania, Serbia)

Directed by Dubravka Turić

Produced by Kinoramajk

Coproduced by Tremora, Corona

Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the Lithuanian Film Centre, Film Center Serbia, Eurimages, HRT, Creative Europe – MEDIA

Special Award for Thematic Approach:

Girl Picture / Tytöt tytöt tytöt (Finland)

Directed by Alli Haapasalo

Special Award for Creative Use of Music:

Love Will Save Us / Duseldorf, Skåne (Sweden)

Directed by Patrik Blomberg Book

Best Documentary:

Mamula All Inclusive (Serbia, Montenegro)

Directed by Aleksandar Reljic

Special Award for Strong Documentary Expression:

Recipe for Hate / Potreba za mržnjom (Serbia)

Directed by Filip Čolovic

Audience Award for the Most Attended Feature Film:

Shame on Dry Land / Syndaboken (Sweden, Malta)

Directed by Axel Petersén

Audience Award for the Most Attended Documentary Film:

33 Angels / 33 Andjela (Norway)

Directed by Branko Dimeski

Youth Council Award:

Rainbow / Duga (Montenegro), short film

Directed by Aleksandar Vujovi