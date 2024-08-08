Green Montenegro IFF Celebrated 10 Editions

PODGORICA: For the first time in Montenegro, headphones were used for the screenings at the 10th Green Montenegro International Film Festival ( GMIFF ), to preserve the biodiversity of the Durmitor National Park.

Alongside film screenings, the programme included lectures, masterclasses, conferences, exhibitions, rafting tours, hiking, cycling tours, kayaking on lakes and promotion of organic food.

GMIFF is the only festival in Montenegro that possesses permits issued by the Environmental Protection Agency to hold its activities in the national parks of the country.

The festival is organised by the NGO Center for Multimedia Production and LLC Cezam Production, with support of the Ministry of Culture and Media of Montenegro, the Ministry of Ecology, Sustainable Development and Tourism, and the Film Centre of Montenegro, among others.

The 10th edition of GMIFF was held 2 – 4 August 2024 in one of the most beautiful natural areas in Europe (UNESCO World Heritage List, 1980), in the National Park Durmitor, next to the Black Lake.