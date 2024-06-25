FESTIVALS: Underhill Fest 2024 Announces Winners

This Good Country, which had its world premiere at Underhill Fest, also received the Audience Award.
Three short films shot during the Teen Docs workshop, organised for high school students during the festival, were screened at the closing ceremony. The festival officially closed with the screening of the Norwegian film A New Kind of Wilderness by Silje Evensmo Jacobsen.
Underhill Fest was held from 11 to 20 June 2024.
WINNERS:
Best Film in the International Competition:
The Eternal Memory (Chile, USA)
Directed by Maita Alberdi
Best Film in the Regional Competition:
This Good Country / Ova dobra zemlja (Montenegro)
Directed by Vladimir Perović
Special Awards in the Regional Competition:
Deserters / Dezerteri (Croatia)
Directed by Damir Markovina
Silence of Reason / Šutnja razuma (North Macedonia, Bosnia and Herzegovina)
Directed by Kumjana Novakova
Best Short Documentary Award:
Exit through the Cuckoo’s Nest (Switzerland)
Directed by Nikola Ilić
Special Mention for a Short Documentary:
Valerija (Croatia)
Directed by Sara Jurinčić
Audience Award:
This Good Country / Ova dobra zemlja (Montenegro)
Directed by Vladimir Perović