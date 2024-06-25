FESTIVALS: Underhill Fest 2024 Announces Winners

PODGORICA: The Montenegrin film This Good Country / Ova dobra zemlja directed by Vladimir Perović received the award for best film in the regional competition at the 15th Underhill Fest , international festival for documentary films, held in the Montenegrin capital city of Podgorica. The award for best film in the international competition went to The Eternal Memory (Chile, USA) by Maita Alberdi.

This Good Country, which had its world premiere at Underhill Fest, also received the Audience Award.

Three short films shot during the Teen Docs workshop, organised for high school students during the festival, were screened at the closing ceremony. The festival officially closed with the screening of the Norwegian film A New Kind of Wilderness by Silje Evensmo Jacobsen.

Underhill Fest was held from 11 to 20 June 2024.

WINNERS:

Best Film in the International Competition:

The Eternal Memory (Chile, USA)

Directed by Maita Alberdi

Best Film in the Regional Competition:

This Good Country / Ova dobra zemlja (Montenegro)

Directed by Vladimir Perović

Special Awards in the Regional Competition:

Deserters / Dezerteri (Croatia)

Directed by Damir Markovina

Silence of Reason / Šutnja razuma (North Macedonia, Bosnia and Herzegovina)

Directed by Kumjana Novakova

Best Short Documentary Award:

Exit through the Cuckoo’s Nest (Switzerland)

Directed by Nikola Ilić

Special Mention for a Short Documentary:

Valerija (Croatia)

Directed by Sara Jurinčić

Audience Award:

This Good Country / Ova dobra zemlja (Montenegro)

Directed by Vladimir Perović