Herceg Novi Film Festival 2024 Starts in Montenegro

More than 70 films will be screened in five programmes, including three competitive programes (for feature films, documentaries and student films) and two sidebar selections.
Montenegrin film Ponton’s Hearth / Pontonovo srce directed by Senad Šahmanović will open the festival as part of the main competition selection.
The sidebar events include Kino Evropa (a selection of Western European films) and a programme from the Network of Festivals in the Adriatic Region, of which the Herceg Novi FF is a member alongside the Sarajevo Film Festival, Belgrade’s Auteur Film Festival, Ljubljana International Film Festival and Zagreb Film Festival.
This year, the Herceg Novi Film Festival is held under the slogan All colors of film.
Feature Film Competition:
78 Days / 78 Dana (Serbia)
Directed by Emilija Gašić
Produced by Set Sail Films
Guardians of the Formula / Čuvari formule (Serbia, Slovenia, Montenegro, North Macedonia)
Directed by Dragan Bjelogrlić
Produced by United Media, Cobra Film
Coproduced by Perfo Production, Bitter Frames Production, Skopje Film Studio
Supported by Film Center Serbia, the Slovenian Film Centre, the Film Centre of Montenegro, the North Macedonia Film Agency
Housekeeping for Beginners / Domakinstvo za pocetnici (North Macedonia, Poland, Croatia, Serbia, Kosovo)
Directed by Goran Stolevski
Produced by List Production, Madants, Kinorama, Sense Production, Industria Film
Coproduced by Film I Väst, CommonGround Pictures and Causeway Films, in association with Tango, New Europe Film Sales, the Adelaide Film Festival Investment Fund
Supported by the North Macedonia Film Agency, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Film Center Serbia, the Polish Film Institute, the Kosovo Cinematography Center
Mother Mara / Majka Mara (Serbia, Luxembourg, Slovenia, Montenegro, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Switzerland)
Directed by Mirjana Karanović
Produced by This and That Productions
Coproduced by Paul Thiltges Distribution, December, VHS, Deblokada, Oko Film
Supported by Film Center Serbia, the Luxembourg Film Fund, the Slovenian Film Centre, the Film Centre of Montenegro, the Sarajevo Film Fund, BAK Ministry of Culture of Switzerland, the Zurich Film Fund, MEDIA Creative Europe, Eurimages
Ponton’s Hearth / Pontonovo srce (Montenegro)
Directed by Senad Šahmanović
Produced by the Radio and Television of Montenegro
Family Therapy / Porodična terapija (Slovenia, Italy, Croatia, Norway, Serbia)
Directed by Sonja Prosenc
Produced by Monoo
Coproduced by Incipit Film, Wolfgang & Dolly, Incitus Film, Living Pictures, in association with TV Slovenia, ARRI, Storyline, NuFrame
Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, Viba Film Studio, TV Slovenia, the Italian Ministry of Culture, the Friuli Venezia Giulia Film Commission, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Film Center Serbia, Filmkraft Rogaland Norway, Zefyr Media Fund Norway, ARRI International Programme, Creative Europe MEDIA
Celebration / Proslava (Croatia, Qatar)
Directed by Bruno Anković
Produced by Electica
Coproduced by Pakt Media (Slovenia*)
Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the Doha Film Institute
*with Slovenian contribution being less than 5% of the total budget, the film is officially a Croatian coproduction with Qatar
Working Class Goes to Hell / Radnička klasa ide u pakao (Serbia, Greece, Bulgaria, Montenegro, Croatia, Romania)
Directed by Mladen Đorđević
Produced by Banda, Sense Production
Coproduced by Agitprop, Homemade Films, Adriatic Western, Kinorama, Tangaj Production, Cinnamon Films
Supported by Film Center Serbia, the Bulgarian National Film Center, the Greek Film Centre, the Film Centre of Montenegro, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre (havc.hr), Eurimages
Summer Teeth / Šalša (Croatia)
Directed by Dražen Žarković
Produced by Maxima Film
Coproduced by Nomad Film
Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre
Supermarket (Montenegro)
Directed by Nemanja Bečanović
Produced by VHS Production, the Radio and Television of Montenegro (RTCG)
Supported by the Film Centre of Montenegro, the Ministry of Culture and Media
It All Ends Here / Svemu dođe kraj (Croatia, Bulgaria, Serbia, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Bosnia and Herzegovina,Turkey)
Directed by Rajko Grlić
Produced by Inter film
Coproduced by RRF International, West End Production, ABHO Film, Veda Film, Oktavijan, Saudade
Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Film Center Serbia, the Film Centre of Montenegro, the Sarajevo Film Fund, the North Macedonia Film Agency
Forever Hold Your Peace / Živi i zdravi (Montenegro, Serbia, Czech Republic, Croatia, North Macedonia, Slovenia)
Directed by Ivan Marinović
Produced by Adriatic Western
Coproduced by Sense Production, AnalogVision, Kinorama, Krug Film, Spok Film
Supported by the Film Centre of Montenegro, Film Center Serbia, the Czech Film Fund, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the North Macedonia Film Agency, the Slovenian Film Centre, Creative Europe MEDIA, SeeCinema Network, Eurimages, Porto Novi, the Touristic Organisation of Herceg Novi, the Municipality of Herceg Novi