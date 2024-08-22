22-08-2024

Herceg Novi Film Festival 2024 Starts in Montenegro

By

    HERCEG NOVI: Twelve films, directed by Ivan Marinović, Sonja Prosenc, Emilija Gašić and Mladen Đorđević, among others, will compete in the Feature Film Competition of the 37th edition of the Herceg Novi Film Festival. The largest film festival in Montenegro and one of the most important in the region is held in Herceg Novi 23 – 29 August 2024.

    More than 70 films will be screened in five programmes, including three competitive programes (for feature films, documentaries and student films) and two sidebar selections.

    Montenegrin film Ponton’s Hearth / Pontonovo srce directed by Senad Šahmanović will open the festival as part of the main competition selection.

    The sidebar events include Kino Evropa (a selection of Western European films) and a programme from the Network of Festivals in the Adriatic Region, of which the Herceg Novi FF is a member alongside the Sarajevo Film Festival, Belgrade’s Auteur Film Festival, Ljubljana International Film Festival and Zagreb Film Festival.

    This year, the Herceg Novi Film Festival is held under the slogan All colors of film.

    Feature Film Competition:

    78 Days / 78 Dana (Serbia)
    Directed by Emilija Gašić
    Produced by Set Sail Films

    Guardians of the Formula / Čuvari formule  (Serbia, Slovenia, Montenegro, North Macedonia)
    Directed by Dragan Bjelogrlić
    Produced by United MediaCobra Film
    Coproduced by Perfo Production, Bitter Frames Production, Skopje Film Studio
    Supported by Film Center Serbia, the Slovenian Film Centre, the Film Centre of Montenegro,  the North Macedonia Film Agency

    Housekeeping for Beginners / Domakinstvo za pocetnici (North Macedonia, Poland, Croatia, Serbia, Kosovo)
    Directed by Goran Stolevski
    Produced by List Production, MadantsKinoramaSense Production, Industria Film
    Coproduced by Film I Väst, CommonGround Pictures and Causeway Films, in association with Tango, New Europe Film Sales, the Adelaide Film Festival Investment Fund
    Supported by the North Macedonia Film Agency, the Croatian Audiovisual CentreFilm Center Serbia, the Polish Film Institute, the Kosovo Cinematography Center

    Mother Mara / Majka Mara (Serbia, Luxembourg, Slovenia, Montenegro, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Switzerland)
    Directed by Mirjana Karanović
    Produced by This and That Productions
    Coproduced by Paul Thiltges Distribution, December, VHS, Deblokada, Oko Film
    Supported by Film Center Serbia, the Luxembourg Film Fund, the Slovenian Film Centre, the Film Centre of Montenegro, the Sarajevo Film Fund, BAK Ministry of Culture of Switzerland, the Zurich Film Fund, MEDIA Creative Europe, Eurimages

    Ponton’s Hearth / Pontonovo srce (Montenegro)
    Directed by Senad Šahmanović
    Produced by the Radio and Television of Montenegro

    Family Therapy / Porodična terapija (Slovenia, Italy, Croatia, Norway, Serbia)
    Directed by Sonja Prosenc
    Produced by Monoo
    Coproduced by Incipit Film, Wolfgang & Dolly, Incitus Film, Living Pictures, in association with TV Slovenia, ARRI, Storyline, NuFrame
    Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, Viba Film Studio, TV Slovenia, the Italian Ministry of Culture, the Friuli Venezia Giulia Film Commission, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Film Center Serbia, Filmkraft Rogaland Norway, Zefyr Media Fund Norway, ARRI International Programme, Creative Europe MEDIA

    Celebration / Proslava (Croatia, Qatar)
    Directed by Bruno Anković
    Produced by Electica
    Coproduced by Pakt Media (Slovenia*)
    Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the Doha Film Institute
    *with Slovenian contribution being less than 5% of the total budget, the film is officially a Croatian coproduction with Qatar

    Working Class Goes to Hell / Radnička klasa ide u pakao (Serbia, Greece, Bulgaria, Montenegro, Croatia, Romania)
    Directed by Mladen Đorđević
    Produced by Banda, Sense Production
    Coproduced by Agitprop, Homemade Films, Adriatic WesternKinoramaTangaj ProductionCinnamon Films
    Supported by Film Center Serbia, the Bulgarian National Film Center, the Greek Film Centre, the Film Centre of Montenegro, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre (havc.hr), Eurimages

    Summer Teeth / Šalša (Croatia)
    Directed by Dražen Žarković
    Produced by Maxima Film
    Coproduced by Nomad Film
    Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre

    Supermarket (Montenegro)
    Directed by Nemanja Bečanović
    Produced by VHS Production, the Radio and Television of Montenegro (RTCG)
    Supported by the Film Centre of Montenegro, the Ministry of Culture and Media

    It All Ends Here / Svemu dođe kraj (Croatia, Bulgaria, Serbia, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Bosnia and Herzegovina,Turkey)
    Directed by Rajko Grlić
    Produced by Inter film
    Coproduced by RRF International, West End ProductionABHO FilmVeda FilmOktavijan, Saudade
    Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual CentreFilm Center Serbia, the Film Centre of Montenegro, the Sarajevo Film Fund, the North Macedonia Film Agency

    Forever Hold Your Peace / Živi i zdravi (Montenegro, Serbia, Czech Republic, Croatia, North Macedonia, Slovenia)
    Directed by Ivan Marinović
    Produced by Adriatic Western
    Coproduced by Sense ProductionAnalogVisionKinorama, Krug Film, Spok Film
    Supported by the Film Centre of MontenegroFilm Center Serbia, the Czech Film Fund, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the North Macedonia Film Agency, the Slovenian Film Centre, Creative Europe MEDIA, SeeCinema NetworkEurimages, Porto Novi, the Touristic Organisation of Herceg Novi, the Municipality of Herceg Novi

    Published in Montenegro

    Latest from FNE Staff

    More in this category:« Film Centre of Montenegro Launches Film Rendezvous at Herceg Novi Film Festival