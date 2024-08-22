Herceg Novi Film Festival 2024 Starts in Montenegro

HERCEG NOVI: Twelve films, directed by Ivan Marinović, Sonja Prosenc, Emilija Gašić and Mladen Đorđević, among others, will compete in the Feature Film Competition of the 37th edition of the Herceg Novi Film Festival . The largest film festival in Montenegro and one of the most important in the region is held in Herceg Novi 23 – 29 August 2024.

More than 70 films will be screened in five programmes, including three competitive programes (for feature films, documentaries and student films) and two sidebar selections.

Montenegrin film Ponton’s Hearth / Pontonovo srce directed by Senad Šahmanović will open the festival as part of the main competition selection.

The sidebar events include Kino Evropa (a selection of Western European films) and a programme from the Network of Festivals in the Adriatic Region, of which the Herceg Novi FF is a member alongside the Sarajevo Film Festival, Belgrade’s Auteur Film Festival, Ljubljana International Film Festival and Zagreb Film Festival.

This year, the Herceg Novi Film Festival is held under the slogan All colors of film.

Feature Film Competition:

78 Days / 78 Dana (Serbia)

Directed by Emilija Gašić

Produced by Set Sail Films

Guardians of the Formula / Čuvari formule (Serbia, Slovenia, Montenegro, North Macedonia)

Directed by Dragan Bjelogrlić

Produced by United Media, Cobra Film

Coproduced by Perfo Production, Bitter Frames Production, Skopje Film Studio

Supported by Film Center Serbia, the Slovenian Film Centre, the Film Centre of Montenegro, the North Macedonia Film Agency

Housekeeping for Beginners / Domakinstvo za pocetnici (North Macedonia, Poland, Croatia, Serbia, Kosovo)

Directed by Goran Stolevski

Produced by List Production, Madants, Kinorama, Sense Production, Industria Film

Coproduced by Film I Väst, CommonGround Pictures and Causeway Films, in association with Tango, New Europe Film Sales, the Adelaide Film Festival Investment Fund

Supported by the North Macedonia Film Agency, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Film Center Serbia, the Polish Film Institute, the Kosovo Cinematography Center

Mother Mara / Majka Mara (Serbia, Luxembourg, Slovenia, Montenegro, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Switzerland)

Directed by Mirjana Karanović

Produced by This and That Productions

Coproduced by Paul Thiltges Distribution, December, VHS, Deblokada, Oko Film

Supported by Film Center Serbia, the Luxembourg Film Fund, the Slovenian Film Centre, the Film Centre of Montenegro, the Sarajevo Film Fund, BAK Ministry of Culture of Switzerland, the Zurich Film Fund, MEDIA Creative Europe, Eurimages

Ponton’s Hearth / Pontonovo srce (Montenegro)

Directed by Senad Šahmanović

Produced by the Radio and Television of Montenegro

Family Therapy / Porodična terapija (Slovenia, Italy, Croatia, Norway, Serbia)

Directed by Sonja Prosenc

Produced by Monoo

Coproduced by Incipit Film, Wolfgang & Dolly, Incitus Film, Living Pictures, in association with TV Slovenia, ARRI, Storyline, NuFrame

Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, Viba Film Studio, TV Slovenia, the Italian Ministry of Culture, the Friuli Venezia Giulia Film Commission, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Film Center Serbia, Filmkraft Rogaland Norway, Zefyr Media Fund Norway, ARRI International Programme, Creative Europe MEDIA

Celebration / Proslava (Croatia, Qatar)

Directed by Bruno Anković

Produced by Electica

Coproduced by Pakt Media (Slovenia*)

Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the Doha Film Institute

*with Slovenian contribution being less than 5% of the total budget, the film is officially a Croatian coproduction with Qatar

Working Class Goes to Hell / Radnička klasa ide u pakao (Serbia, Greece, Bulgaria, Montenegro, Croatia, Romania)

Directed by Mladen Đorđević

Produced by Banda, Sense Production

Coproduced by Agitprop, Homemade Films, Adriatic Western, Kinorama, Tangaj Production, Cinnamon Films

Supported by Film Center Serbia, the Bulgarian National Film Center, the Greek Film Centre, the Film Centre of Montenegro, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre (havc.hr), Eurimages

Summer Teeth / Šalša (Croatia)

Directed by Dražen Žarković

Produced by Maxima Film

Coproduced by Nomad Film

Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre

Supermarket (Montenegro)

Directed by Nemanja Bečanović

Produced by VHS Production, the Radio and Television of Montenegro (RTCG)

Supported by the Film Centre of Montenegro, the Ministry of Culture and Media

It All Ends Here / Svemu dođe kraj (Croatia, Bulgaria, Serbia, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Bosnia and Herzegovina,Turkey)

Directed by Rajko Grlić

Produced by Inter film

Coproduced by RRF International, West End Production, ABHO Film, Veda Film, Oktavijan, Saudade

Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Film Center Serbia, the Film Centre of Montenegro, the Sarajevo Film Fund, the North Macedonia Film Agency

Forever Hold Your Peace / Živi i zdravi (Montenegro, Serbia, Czech Republic, Croatia, North Macedonia, Slovenia)

Directed by Ivan Marinović

Produced by Adriatic Western

Coproduced by Sense Production, AnalogVision, Kinorama, Krug Film, Spok Film

Supported by the Film Centre of Montenegro, Film Center Serbia, the Czech Film Fund, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the North Macedonia Film Agency, the Slovenian Film Centre, Creative Europe MEDIA, SeeCinema Network, Eurimages, Porto Novi, the Touristic Organisation of Herceg Novi, the Municipality of Herceg Novi