Film Centre of Montenegro Launches Film Rendezvous at Herceg Novi Film Festival

HERCEG NOVI: An inaugural Montenegro Film Rendezvous will take place 24 – 27 August 2024 within the 37th Herceg Novi Film Festival , organised by the Film Centre of Montenegro . The event is designed to nurture a lasting bond between the Montenegrin, regional and European film industries.

The programme includes presentations of Montenegrin film projects in various stages of development as well as Q&A sessions, workshops with professionals from the industry, and discussions with representatives of film funds.

As an opportunity for local filmmakers to build connections and secure financial support, 21 Montenegrin projects ranging from script development to postproduction will be presented to European film fund representatives including Eurimages, the French CNC, the Austrian Film Institute and Turkey’s national broadcaster TRT. The presentation will be made in two sessions on 25 and 26 August 2024.

The Montenegro Film Rendezvous will also include a masterclass by the acclaimed director Goran Marković, panel discussions with representatives of European film funds, and a special session with Eurimages representatives. Representatives from festivals such as Berlinale, Rotterdam and Tallinn Black Nights will also be in attendance.

By actively integrating Montenegro into the European audiovisual landscape, this initiative aims to elevate the standards of the Montenegrin film industry and to raise European film professionals’ awareness of local industry, authors and professionals.

The Montenegro Film Rendezvous is organised by the Film Centre of Montenegro in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture and Media, the Municipality of Herceg Novi, and JUK Herceg Fest, which also produces the Herceg Novi – Montenegro Film Festival.

Click HERE for the press release.