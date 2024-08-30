30-08-2024

Guardians of the Formula Wins 2024 Herceg Novi Film Festival in Montenegro

    HERCEG NOVI: The Serbian/Slovenian/Montenegrin/ Macedonian coproduction Guardians of the Formula directed by Dragan Bjelogrlić was awarded with the Golden Mimosa for the Best Film in the Feature Film Competition of the 37th edition of the Herceg Novi Film Festival.

    In the same competition, the Golden Mimosa for Best Director went to Goran Stolevski for Housekeeping for Beginners (North Macedonia, Poland, Croatia, Serbia, Kosovo).

    The jury of the Competition programme for feature films included Aleksandra Božović, the director of the Film Centre of Montenegro, Lordan Zafranović, Pjer Žalica and Pavle Simonović.

    The largest film festival in Montenegro and one of the most important in the region was held in Herceg Novi 23 – 29 August 2024.

    More than 70 films were screened in five programmes, including three competitive programes (for feature films, documentaries and student films) and two sidebar selections.

    FULL LIST OF WINNERS:

    Feature Film Competition:

    Golden Mimosa Grand Prix:
    Guardians of the Formula / Čuvari formule (Serbia, Slovenia, Montenegro, North Macedonia)
    Directed by Dragan Bjelogrlić
    Produced by United MediaCobra Film
    Coproduced by Perfo Production, Bitter Frames Production, Skopje Film Studio
    Supported by Film Center Serbia, the Slovenian Film Centre, the Film Centre of Montenegro,  the North Macedonia Film Agency

    Golden Mimosa for Best Director:
    Goran Stolevski for Housekeeping for Beginners / Domakinstvo za pocetnici (North Macedonia, Poland, Croatia, Serbia, Kosovo)
    Produced by List Production, MadantsKinoramaSense Production, Industria Film
    Coproduced by Film I Väst, CommonGround Pictures and Causeway Films, in association with Tango, New Europe Film Sales, the Adelaide Film Festival Investment Fund
    Supported by the North Macedonia Film Agency, the Croatian Audiovisual CentreFilm Center Serbia, the Polish Film Institute, the Kosovo Cinematography Center

    Golden Mimosa for Best Actress:
    Jelena Đokić in It All Ends Here / Svemu dođe kraj (Croatia, Bulgaria, Serbia, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Bosnia and Herzegovina,Turkey)
    Directed by Rajko Grlić
    Produced by Inter film
    Coproduced by RRF International, West End ProductionABHO FilmVeda FilmOktavijan, Saudade
    Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual CentreFilm Center Serbia, the Film Centre of Montenegro, the Sarajevo Film Fund, the North Macedonia Film Agency

    Golden Mimosa for Best Actor:
    Marko Janketić in Ponton’s Hearth / Pontonovo srce (Montenegro)
    Directed by Senad Šahmanović
    Produced by the Radio and Television of Montenegro

    Golden Mimosa for Best Screenplay:
    Jelena Paljan for Celebration / Proslava (Croatia, Qatar)
    Directed by Bruno Anković
    Produced by Electica
    Coproduced by Pakt Media (Slovenia*)
    Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the Doha Film Institute
    *with Slovenian contribution being less than 5% of the total budget, the film is officially a Croatian coproduction with Qatar

    "Živko Nikolić" Award:
    Family Therapy / Porodična terapija (Slovenia, Italy, Croatia, Norway, Serbia)
    Directed by Sonja Prosenc
    Produced by Monoo
    Coproduced by Incipit Film, Wolfgang & Dolly, Incitus Film, Living Pictures, in association with TV Slovenia, ARRI, Storyline, NuFrame
    Supported by the Slovenian Film CentreViba Film StudioTV Slovenia, the Italian Ministry of Culture, the Friuli Venezia Giulia Film Commission, the Croatian Audiovisual CentreFilm Center Serbia, Filmkraft Rogaland Norway, Zefyr Media Fund Norway, ARRI International Programme, Creative Europe MEDIA

    Special Recognition of the Jury:
    Director Mladen Đorđević for Working Class Goes to Hell / Radnička klasa ide u pakao (Serbia, Greece, Bulgaria, Montenegro, Croatia, Romania)
    Produced by Banda, Sense Production
    Coproduced by Agitprop, Homemade Films, Adriatic WesternKinoramaTangaj ProductionCinnamon Films
    Supported by Film Center Serbia, the Bulgarian National Film Center, the Greek Film Centre, the Film Centre of Montenegro, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre (havc.hr), Eurimages

    Jury of the Federation of Film Critics of Europe and the Mediterranean (FEDEORA) Award for Best Film:
    Forever Hold Your Peace / Živi i zdravi (Montenegro, Serbia, Czech Republic, Croatia, North Macedonia, Slovenia)
    Directed by Ivan Marinović
    Produced by Adriatic Western
    Coproduced by Sense ProductionAnalogVisionKinorama, Krug Film, Spok Film
    Supported by the Film Centre of MontenegroFilm Center Serbia, the Czech Film Fund, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the North Macedonia Film Agency, the Slovenian Film Centre, Creative Europe MEDIA, SeeCinema NetworkEurimages, Porto Novi, the Touristic Organisation of Herceg Novi, the Municipality of Herceg Novi

    FEDEORA Special Award:
    Mother Mara / Majka Mara (Serbia, Luxembourg, Slovenia, Montenegro, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Switzerland)
    Directed by Mirjana Karanović
    Produced by This and That Productions
    Coproduced by Paul Thiltges Distribution, December, VHS, Deblokada, Oko Film
    Supported by Film Center Serbia, the Luxembourg Film Fund, the Slovenian Film Centre, the Film Centre of Montenegro, the Sarajevo Film Fund, BAK Ministry of Culture of Switzerland, the Zurich Film Fund, MEDIA Creative Europe, Eurimages

    Documentary Competition:

    Golden Mimosa for the Best Documentary:
    Carpenter (Kurdistan)
    Directed by Xelîl Sehragerd

    Student Film Competition:

    Golden Mimosa for the Best Student Film:
    Breadcrumb Trail / De je kruva nema gladi (Croatia)
    Directed by Katarina Lukec

    Special Award for the Best Director:
    Dušan Vojinović for Gabi (Montenegro)
    Kristijan Irgl for Alenka (Slovenia)

    Special Award for the Best Screenplay:
    Filip Zadro and Ivan Ožegović for Creepie Crawlies / Komsijske bubice (Croatia)
    Directed by Filip Zadro

