Guardians of the Formula Wins 2024 Herceg Novi Film Festival in Montenegro

HERCEG NOVI: The Serbian/Slovenian/Montenegrin/ Macedonian coproduction Guardians of the Formula directed by Dragan Bjelogrlić was awarded with the Golden Mimosa for the Best Film in the Feature Film Competition of the 37th edition of the Herceg Novi Film Festival .

In the same competition, the Golden Mimosa for Best Director went to Goran Stolevski for Housekeeping for Beginners (North Macedonia, Poland, Croatia, Serbia, Kosovo).

The jury of the Competition programme for feature films included Aleksandra Božović, the director of the Film Centre of Montenegro, Lordan Zafranović, Pjer Žalica and Pavle Simonović.

The largest film festival in Montenegro and one of the most important in the region was held in Herceg Novi 23 – 29 August 2024.

More than 70 films were screened in five programmes, including three competitive programes (for feature films, documentaries and student films) and two sidebar selections.

FULL LIST OF WINNERS:

Feature Film Competition:

Golden Mimosa Grand Prix:

Guardians of the Formula / Čuvari formule (Serbia, Slovenia, Montenegro, North Macedonia)

Directed by Dragan Bjelogrlić

Produced by United Media, Cobra Film

Coproduced by Perfo Production, Bitter Frames Production, Skopje Film Studio

Supported by Film Center Serbia, the Slovenian Film Centre, the Film Centre of Montenegro, the North Macedonia Film Agency

Golden Mimosa for Best Director:

Goran Stolevski for Housekeeping for Beginners / Domakinstvo za pocetnici (North Macedonia, Poland, Croatia, Serbia, Kosovo)

Produced by List Production, Madants, Kinorama, Sense Production, Industria Film

Coproduced by Film I Väst, CommonGround Pictures and Causeway Films, in association with Tango, New Europe Film Sales, the Adelaide Film Festival Investment Fund

Supported by the North Macedonia Film Agency, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Film Center Serbia, the Polish Film Institute, the Kosovo Cinematography Center

Golden Mimosa for Best Actress:

Jelena Đokić in It All Ends Here / Svemu dođe kraj (Croatia, Bulgaria, Serbia, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Bosnia and Herzegovina,Turkey)

Directed by Rajko Grlić

Produced by Inter film

Coproduced by RRF International, West End Production, ABHO Film, Veda Film, Oktavijan, Saudade

Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Film Center Serbia, the Film Centre of Montenegro, the Sarajevo Film Fund, the North Macedonia Film Agency

Golden Mimosa for Best Actor:

Marko Janketić in Ponton’s Hearth / Pontonovo srce (Montenegro)

Directed by Senad Šahmanović

Produced by the Radio and Television of Montenegro

Golden Mimosa for Best Screenplay:

Jelena Paljan for Celebration / Proslava (Croatia, Qatar)

Directed by Bruno Anković

Produced by Electica

Coproduced by Pakt Media (Slovenia*)

Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the Doha Film Institute

*with Slovenian contribution being less than 5% of the total budget, the film is officially a Croatian coproduction with Qatar

"Živko Nikolić" Award:

Family Therapy / Porodična terapija (Slovenia, Italy, Croatia, Norway, Serbia)

Directed by Sonja Prosenc

Produced by Monoo

Coproduced by Incipit Film, Wolfgang & Dolly, Incitus Film, Living Pictures, in association with TV Slovenia, ARRI, Storyline, NuFrame

Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, Viba Film Studio, TV Slovenia, the Italian Ministry of Culture, the Friuli Venezia Giulia Film Commission, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Film Center Serbia, Filmkraft Rogaland Norway, Zefyr Media Fund Norway, ARRI International Programme, Creative Europe MEDIA

Special Recognition of the Jury:

Director Mladen Đorđević for Working Class Goes to Hell / Radnička klasa ide u pakao (Serbia, Greece, Bulgaria, Montenegro, Croatia, Romania)

Produced by Banda, Sense Production

Coproduced by Agitprop, Homemade Films, Adriatic Western, Kinorama, Tangaj Production, Cinnamon Films

Supported by Film Center Serbia, the Bulgarian National Film Center, the Greek Film Centre, the Film Centre of Montenegro, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre (havc.hr), Eurimages

Jury of the Federation of Film Critics of Europe and the Mediterranean (FEDEORA) Award for Best Film:

Forever Hold Your Peace / Živi i zdravi (Montenegro, Serbia, Czech Republic, Croatia, North Macedonia, Slovenia)

Directed by Ivan Marinović

Produced by Adriatic Western

Coproduced by Sense Production, AnalogVision, Kinorama, Krug Film, Spok Film

Supported by the Film Centre of Montenegro, Film Center Serbia, the Czech Film Fund, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the North Macedonia Film Agency, the Slovenian Film Centre, Creative Europe MEDIA, SeeCinema Network, Eurimages, Porto Novi, the Touristic Organisation of Herceg Novi, the Municipality of Herceg Novi

FEDEORA Special Award:

Mother Mara / Majka Mara (Serbia, Luxembourg, Slovenia, Montenegro, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Switzerland)

Directed by Mirjana Karanović

Produced by This and That Productions

Coproduced by Paul Thiltges Distribution, December, VHS, Deblokada, Oko Film

Supported by Film Center Serbia, the Luxembourg Film Fund, the Slovenian Film Centre, the Film Centre of Montenegro, the Sarajevo Film Fund, BAK Ministry of Culture of Switzerland, the Zurich Film Fund, MEDIA Creative Europe, Eurimages

Documentary Competition:

Golden Mimosa for the Best Documentary:

Carpenter (Kurdistan)

Directed by Xelîl Sehragerd

Student Film Competition:

Golden Mimosa for the Best Student Film:

Breadcrumb Trail / De je kruva nema gladi (Croatia)

Directed by Katarina Lukec

Special Award for the Best Director:

Dušan Vojinović for Gabi (Montenegro)

Kristijan Irgl for Alenka (Slovenia)

Special Award for the Best Screenplay:

Filip Zadro and Ivan Ožegović for Creepie Crawlies / Komsijske bubice (Croatia)

Directed by Filip Zadro