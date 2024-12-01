Montenegrin Premiere of The Stork by Isa Qosja

PODGORICA: The Montenegrin/Kosovan/Macedonian/Albanian coproduction The Stork / Roda directed by Isa Qosja will have its Montenegrin premiere on 3 December 2024 at the Music Center of Montenegro in Podgorica, according to the Film Centre of Montenegro .

The film had its world premiere as the opening film of the 16th Priština International Film Festival (Pri-Fest) in September 2024, after which it received Best Script award for Isa Qosja at the Tirana Film Festival.

The multi-award-winning director Isa Qosja returned to his birthplace of Vuthaj in Montenegro, a village inhabited by Albanian population, where 90% of the population fled to the USA, to film his story. The film focuses on the lives of three generations of women who remained, but with remarkable results.

Arta Dobroshi, Shkumbin Istrefi, Flonja Kodheli, Arben Barjaktaraj and Donat Qosja play the main characters.

Montenegro's Artikulacija Film produced the film in coproduction with Aba Film from Montenegro, One Draft LLC from Kosovo and Tunnel Film from Albania, and Pigmento Film from North Macedonia.

The film was supported by the Film Centre of Montenegro, the Kosovo Cinematography Center, the National Center of Cinematography of Albania, the North Macedonian Film Agency, and Eurimages.

Qosja’s last feature Three Windows and a Hanging was the first ever entry from Kosovo put forward for the Foreign Language Oscar in 2014, and it was awarded prizes in over 20 international film festivals.