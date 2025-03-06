PRODUCTION: Montenegrin Actor Milivoj Mišo Obradović Shoots Debut Feature 15 and a Half

PODGORICA: Acclaimed Montenegrin actor Milivoj Mišo Obradović is currently in the last lag of shooting with his debut feature 15 and a Half / 15 i po, which is produced by Giggling Goat Production and supported by the Film Centre of Montenegro .

Niko is a 30-year-old actor with a seemingly settled life: a stable relationship with a very beautiful woman, recognition in his profession; friends and family. However, he feels that this "comfort" has begun to kill him slowly. He wants to become a film author and to direct small film stories about people and their lives. But his need for change does not meet with the approval of his closest ones, so he leaves everything and sets off to a lonely island. He will spend a few months there living a life without much external pressure except for the pressure within himself.

Emir Ćatović plays the main character, and the cast includes Kristina Obradović, Lara Dragović, Petar Burić, Julija Milačić Petrović Njegoš and Vule Marković.

"The idea of the film emerged a couple of years ago as a result of a need to talk about certain social phenomena from a personal point of view and in a cinematic language. The film is an existentialist drama with elements of magical realism," director and screenwriter Milivoj Mišo Obradović said in a statement.

Marko Jaćimović is producing through the Montenegrin company Giggling Goat Production in coproduction with Atomic production (Montenegro) and the Radio Television of Montenegro. The Film Centre of Montenegro and the City of Podgorica are supporting the project.

The total budget is 150,000 EUR, of which 120,000 EUR is already covered with in-kinds, Marko Jaćimović told FNE.

"15 and a Half is a low-budget project that we developed from 2021, dealing mostly with financial obstacles. The director's idea brings a specific visual style and poetics, playing with the form that can be an additional quality to the film, but it also opens up the possibility of the film being shot with a limited budget. We managed to provide funds through the Film Centre of Montenegro in different phases of development. With the material that was shot starting with October 2023 in the area of Ada Bojana, we managed to attach the Radio Television of Montenegro as coproducer, through our cooperation with our other coproducer Atomic production. We got additional funds from the City of Podgorica and also through several in-kinds, and we continued shooting in March 2025," Marko Jaćimović added.

The final log of the shooting is underway from 2 to 15 March 2025, and the film is expected to be completed in August 2025. The premiere will be announced on a later date.

Production Information:

Producer:

Giggling Goat Production (Montenegro)

Marko Jaćimović: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Coproducers:

Atomic production (Montenegro)

Radio Television of Montenegro (Montenegro)

Credits:

Director: Milivoj Mišo Obradović

Screenwriter: Milivoj Mišo Obradović

DoP: Ivan Čojbašić

Editor: Nemanja Dragović

Production designer: Jelena Ivančević

Costume designer: Lina Leković

Cast: Emir Ćatović, Kristina Obradović, Lara Dragović, Petar Burić, Julija Milačić Petrović Njegoš, Vule Marković, Zoran Vujović, Dejan Ivanić, Goran Vujović, Dušan Kovačević, Ivona Čović Jaćimović, Mladen Nelević, Jadranka Mamić, Žaklina Oštir, Davor Dragojević, Branko Baletić, and first time on the screen Vojin Perović