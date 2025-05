PODGORICA: The European Film Festival will screen free of charge award-winning feature, documentary and animated films in the Montenegrin towns of Podgorica, Bijelo Polje and Bar from 29 May to 7 June 2025.

The event is organised by the Delegation of the European Union through the European House, in partnership with the Montenegrin Cinematheque, the Music Centre of Montenegro, the Film Centre of Montenegro, the NGO Multimedia, the Bijelo Polje Cultural Centre and the Bar Cultural Centre, with the support of Cineuropa.

The lineup consists of films from France, Denmark, Malta, Romania, Luxembourg, Greece, the Czech Republic, Italy and Croatia.