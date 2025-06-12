UnderhillFest 2025 Is Underway in Montenegro

PODGORICA: The 16th edition of the UnderhillFest international documentary film festival opened on 11 June 2025, in the Njegošev park in Podgorica, with the premiere of the long documentary Vud, You Won / Vude, ti si pobijedio directed by Senad Šahmanović and supported by the Film Centre of Montenegro .

The festival’s artistic director Vuk Perović selected 27 documentaries, divided into four programme selections: international, regional, out-of-competition and the special selection of short documentaries 7 Short, which includes three domestic films.

The festival ends on 19 June with the closing ceremony, followed by the screening of the Croatian/Italian/Slovenian Fiume o morte! by Igor Bezinović, which was selected for the Regional programme.

The festival’s film screenings are complemented with concerts, such as the awaited concert by Zoran Predin, one of the most important singer-songwriters from former Yugoslavia.

International Selection:

Letter from Wolf Street / Listy z Wilczek (Poland, Germany)

Directed by Arjun Talwar

The Helsinki Effect (Finland)

Directed by Arthur Franck

Hacking Hate (Sweden, Denmark, Norway)

Directed by Simon Klose

Bye Bye Tiberias (France, Palestine, Belgium, Qatar)

Directed by Lina Soualem

Possibility of Paradise / Mogućnost raja (Serbia, Sweden)

Directed by Mladen Kovačević

Flophouse America (Norway, the Netherlands)

Directed by Monica Strømdahl

The Songs of Slow Burning Earth (Ukraine, Denmark, Sweden, France)

Directed by Olga Zhurba

Regional Programme:

Vud, You Won / Vude, ti si pobijedio (Montenegro, Croatia, Serbia)

Directed by Senad Šahmanović

Praslovan (Slovenia, Croatia)

Directed by Slobodan Maksimović

Learning to Walk 2 / Škola hodanja 2 (Croatia)

Directed by Jelena Novaković

Grandpa Guru (Croatia, Bosnia and Herzegovina)

Directed by Silvio Mirošničenko

At the Door of the House Who Will Come Knocking? / Ko će pokucati na vrata mog doma (Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina)

Directed by Maja Novaković

Funk You (Croatia, Montenegro)

Directed by Franko Dujmić

Our Children / Naša djeca (Croatia)

Directed by Silvestar Kolbas



Soil and Wings / Krilo i tlo (Serbia, North Macedonia)

Directed by Stefan Malešević



Blum: Masters of Their Own Destiny / Blum – gospodari svoje budućnosti (Bosnia and Herzegovina)

Directed by Jasmila Žbanić



The Mountain Won’t Move / Planina se neće pomjeriti (Slovenia, North Macedonia, France)

Directed by Petra Seliškar



Fiume o morte! (Croatia, Italy, Slovenia)

Directed by Igor Bezinović