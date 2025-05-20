FNE at Cannes 2025: Adriatic Film and TV Awards to Debut in Montenegro

CANNES: The first edition of the Adriatic Film and TV Awards will be held at the Porto Montenegro marina in the Montenegrin town of Tivat from 24 to 26 October 2025. The announcement was made at the 78th Cannes Film Festival (13 – 24 May 2025).

The awards will recognise the most significant regional film and television achievements in the territory of former Yugoslavia. The winners will be selected by the Adriatic Film and TV Academy (currently in formation), operating within the Network of Festivals in the Adriatic Region, which was founded by the Sarajevo Film Festival, Zagreb Film Festival, and Auteur Film Festival from Belgrade.

The Adriatic Film and TV Awards will build on the legacy of the Sarajevo Film Festival’s Heart of Sarajevo Awards for TV Series, which will no longer be held. The Academy will bring together over 500 film and television professionals from the region, the voting will begin in June 2025, and the nominations will be announced during the 31st Sarajevo Film Festival (15 – 22 August 2025).