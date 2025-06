Winners of UnderhillFest 2025

PODGORICA: Four Daughters by Kaouter Ben Hania won the Maslačak Award for Best Film in the International Competition of the 16th UnderhillFest international documentary film festival. Fiume o morte! by Igor Bezinović won the Regional Competition.

Slovenian/Croatian Praslovan by Slobodan Maksimović received the Audience Award.

The 16th UnderhillFest took place 11 – 19 June 2025, supported by the Capital City of Podgorica, Sports Facilities Podgorica, the Film Centre of Montenegro, Crossmedia agency, Galama Art, Petrović Njegoš Foundation, Center for Women's Rights, National Library "Radosav Ljumović", Culture club, Gostiona 1928, Hotel Boja turs, Gorenje, Marienplatz, ATOMIC, Narwhal, EURO UNIT, Nikšićko pivo, Jameson, Future Sounds production, European Youth Card, Work Room and MX Golb

WINNERS:

International Competition:

The Maslačak Award for Best Film:

Four Daughters / Les Filles d'Olfa (France, Tunisia, Germany, Saudi Arabia, Cyprus)

Directed by Kaouter Ben Hanija

Special Award:

Bye Bye Tiberias (France, Palestine, Belgium, Qatar)

Directed by Lina Soualem

Regional Competition:

Best Film:

Fiume o morte! (Croatia, Italy, Slovenia)

Directed by Igor Bezinović

Special Mention:

The Mountain Won’t Move / Planina se neće pomjeriti (Slovenia, North Macedonia, France)

Directed by Petra Seliškar

7-Short Competition:

Best Short Film:

Lavanda (Montenegro, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Hungary)

Directed by Mateja Raičković

Short Documentary Award:

Thank You, Mother (Croatia)

Directed by director Izidor Bistrović

Audience Award:

Praslovan (Slovenia, Croatia)

Directed by Slobodan Maksimović