Montenegro Film Festival 2025 Kicks Off 38th Edition with New Additions

    PODGORICA: The novelties of the 38th edition of the Montenegro Film Festival (23 – 29 August 2025) are a selection of TV series, a focus on female directors, and workshops for young filmmakers, all of them organised together with the Film Centre of Montenegro.

    In the surroundings of the Kanli Tower fortress, the festival will screen over 60 films in three competitive sections (feature films, documentaries, and student films), as well as sidebar programmes. A record number of Montenegrin productions have been selected, of which Otter / Vidra (Montenegro, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Italy, Kosovo) by Srđan Vuletić will open the festival.

    “In the last 5-6 years, Montenegrin film has been more and more noticed at festivals in the region and Europe, which coincides with the establishment of the Film Centre of Montenegro, which has been continuously co-financing film production for eight years. The results are extremely visible, this year eight films of majority or minority Montenegrin production will be shown in the festival," Aleksandra Božović, Head of the Film Centre of Montenegro said.

    The new programme TV Niša will present the latest achievements in the production of TV series, accompanied by a competitive session for young Montenegrin authors.

    A special segment will be dedicated to women filmmakers, at the initiative of the Film Centre of Montenegro and within the framework of the UNICA Foundation for Southeast Europe. The discussions on women filmmakers will have Bosnian director Aida Begić as a special guest.

    Eleven feature films are in the main competition, of which no less than five are Montenegrin or majority Montenegrin coproductions, and two are Montenegrin minority coproductions.

    The Kino Europa programme, as well as the films of the Festival Network of the Adriatic Region, are also in the menu.

    The second edition of the industry event "Montenegro Film Rendezvous" is organised again in cooperation with the Film Centre of Montenegro. It will gather over 40 international experts who will be acquainted to new Montenegrin projects. Directors, producers, festival selectors and professionals from the region will also join the event.

    For the first time, representatives of the French CNC will attend the rendezvous and will sign a bilateral coproduction agreement with the Film Centre of Montenegro. Representatives of the British Film Institute will also attend the "Montenegro Film Rendezvous" for the first time.

    The awards ceremony is set for 29 August 2025.

    Feature Film Competition:

    Otter / Vidra (Montenegro, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Italy, Kosovo)
    Directed by Srđan Vuletić
    Produced Artikulacija film
    Coproduced by Redibis film, Izazov 365, Realstage, Buka production 
    Supported by the Film Centre of Montenegro, the Ministry of Culture of Italy, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre (HAVC), the Ministry of Culture and Sports of the Sarajevo Canton, the Sarajevo Film Foundation, the Kosovo Cinematography Center

    15 and a Half / 15 i po (Montenegro)
    Directed by Milivoj Mišo Obradović
    Produced by Giggling Goat Production
    Coproduced by Atomic production, the Radio Television of Montenegro 
    Supported by the Film Centre of Montenegro, the City of Podgorica

    Whites Wash at Ninety / Belo se pere na devetdeset (Slovenia, Croatia, Italia, Serbia, North Macedonia, Montenegro)
    Directed by Marko Naberšnik
    Produced by Perfo Production
    Coproduced by Biberche, Black Cat Production, Kinorama, Protos Film, Quasar
    Supported by the Slovenian Film CentrePro plusFS Viba FilmFilm Center Serbia, the North Macedonia Film Agency, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the Film Centre of Montenegro, the Film Commission Friuli Venezia Gulia (FVG), Eurimages

    The Pavilion / Paviljon (Bosnia and Herzegovina, Serbia, North Macedonia, Croatia)
    Directed by Dino Mustafić
    Produced by Panglas
    Coproduced by Monte Royal Pictures International, Krug Film, Cine Planet kkk
    Supported by Film Fund Sarajevo, the Ministry of Culture and Sport of Kanton SarajevoFilm Center Serbia, the North Macedonia Film Agency

    The Stork / Roda (Montenegro, Kosovo, Albania, North Macedonia)
    Directed by Isa Qosja 
    Produced by Artikulacija Film
    Coproduced by This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.Aba Film, One Draft LLC, Tunnel Film, Pigmento Film
    Supported by the Film Centre of Montenegro, the Kosovo Cinematography Center, the National Center of Cinematography of Albania, the North Macedonian Film Agency, Eurimages

    Yugo Florida (Serbia, Montenegro, Croatia, Bulgaria)
    Directed by Vladimir Tagić
    Produced by Sense Production
    Coproduced by Adriatic Western, EclecticaContrast Films
    Supported by Film Center Serbia, the Film Centre of Montenegro, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the Bulgarian National Film Center, Eurimages, Creative Europe - MEDIA

    Little Trouble Girls / Kaj ti je deklica (Slovenia, Italy, Croatia, Serbia)
    Directed by Urška Djukić
    Produced by Spok Films, Staragara I.T., Izazov 365
    Coproduced by NosorogiRTV SlovenijaNon-Aligned Films
    Supported by the Slovenian Film CentreRTV Slovenija, Direzione generale Cinema e audiovisivo del Ministero della Cultura DGCA-Mic (MIBACT), the Friuli Venezia Giulia Audiovisual Fund, the Film Commission Friuli Venezia Gulia (FVG), the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Film Center Serbia (fcs.rs), with technical support provided by FS Viba. The development of the film was supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, Creative Europe - MEDIA, RE-ACT, Région Nouvelle-Aquitaine

    The Tower of Strength (Montenegro, Serbia, Germany, Croatia)
    Directed by Nikola Vukcević 
    Produced by Galileo Productions
    Coproduced by Cinnamon Films, Embrio Production, Progressive Films, Mogador Film
    Supported by Radio-Television of Montenegro, the Film Centre of MontenegroFilm Center Serbia, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the Montenegrin Ministry of Culture and Media, CEKUM

    DJ Ahmet (North Macedonia, Czech Republic, Serbia, Croatia)
    Directed by Georgi M. Unkovski 
    Produced by Cinema Futura
    Coproduced by Sektor FilmAlter Vision, Backroom Productions, Baš Čelik Film House, 365Films
    Supported by the North Macedonia Film AgencyFilm Center Serbia, the Czech Film Fund, the Croatian Audiovisual CentreEurimages, the South Eastern Europe Cinema Network (SEE Cinema Network)

    Wondrous Is the Silence of My Master / Otapanje vladara (Montenegro, Italy, France, Croatia, Serbia)
    Directed by Ivan Salatic
    Produced by Meander Film
    Coproduced by Nightswim, Bocalupo Films, Dinaridi FilmNon-Aligned Films, the Radio Television of Montenegro
    Supported by the Film Centre of Montenegro, the Ministry of Culture of Italy, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Film Center Serbia

    How Come It’s All Green Out There? / Kako je ovde tako zeleno? (Serbia, Croatia, Bulgaria)
    Directed by Nikola Ležaić
    Produced by Qče 
    Coproduced by Nukleus Film, PremierStudioForgrade Studio
    Supported by Film Center Serbia, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the Bulgarian National Film Center

