Montenegro Film Festival 2025 Kicks Off 38th Edition with New Additions

PODGORICA: The novelties of the 38th edition of the Montenegro Film Festival (23 – 29 August 2025) are a selection of TV series, a focus on female directors, and workshops for young filmmakers, all of them organised together with the Film Centre of Montenegro .

In the surroundings of the Kanli Tower fortress, the festival will screen over 60 films in three competitive sections (feature films, documentaries, and student films), as well as sidebar programmes. A record number of Montenegrin productions have been selected, of which Otter / Vidra (Montenegro, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Italy, Kosovo) by Srđan Vuletić will open the festival.

“In the last 5-6 years, Montenegrin film has been more and more noticed at festivals in the region and Europe, which coincides with the establishment of the Film Centre of Montenegro, which has been continuously co-financing film production for eight years. The results are extremely visible, this year eight films of majority or minority Montenegrin production will be shown in the festival," Aleksandra Božović, Head of the Film Centre of Montenegro said.

The new programme TV Niša will present the latest achievements in the production of TV series, accompanied by a competitive session for young Montenegrin authors.

A special segment will be dedicated to women filmmakers, at the initiative of the Film Centre of Montenegro and within the framework of the UNICA Foundation for Southeast Europe. The discussions on women filmmakers will have Bosnian director Aida Begić as a special guest.

Eleven feature films are in the main competition, of which no less than five are Montenegrin or majority Montenegrin coproductions, and two are Montenegrin minority coproductions.

The Kino Europa programme, as well as the films of the Festival Network of the Adriatic Region, are also in the menu.

The second edition of the industry event "Montenegro Film Rendezvous" is organised again in cooperation with the Film Centre of Montenegro. It will gather over 40 international experts who will be acquainted to new Montenegrin projects. Directors, producers, festival selectors and professionals from the region will also join the event.

For the first time, representatives of the French CNC will attend the rendezvous and will sign a bilateral coproduction agreement with the Film Centre of Montenegro. Representatives of the British Film Institute will also attend the "Montenegro Film Rendezvous" for the first time.

The awards ceremony is set for 29 August 2025.

Feature Film Competition:

Otter / Vidra (Montenegro, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Italy, Kosovo)

Directed by Srđan Vuletić

Produced Artikulacija film

Coproduced by Redibis film, Izazov 365, Realstage, Buka production

Supported by the Film Centre of Montenegro, the Ministry of Culture of Italy, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre (HAVC), the Ministry of Culture and Sports of the Sarajevo Canton, the Sarajevo Film Foundation, the Kosovo Cinematography Center

15 and a Half / 15 i po (Montenegro)

Directed by Milivoj Mišo Obradović

Produced by Giggling Goat Production

Coproduced by Atomic production, the Radio Television of Montenegro

Supported by the Film Centre of Montenegro, the City of Podgorica

Whites Wash at Ninety / Belo se pere na devetdeset (Slovenia, Croatia, Italia, Serbia, North Macedonia, Montenegro)

Directed by Marko Naberšnik

Produced by Perfo Production

Coproduced by Biberche, Black Cat Production, Kinorama, Protos Film, Quasar

Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, Pro plus, FS Viba Film, Film Center Serbia, the North Macedonia Film Agency, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the Film Centre of Montenegro, the Film Commission Friuli Venezia Gulia (FVG), Eurimages

The Pavilion / Paviljon (Bosnia and Herzegovina, Serbia, North Macedonia, Croatia)

Directed by Dino Mustafić

Produced by Panglas

Coproduced by Monte Royal Pictures International, Krug Film, Cine Planet kkk

Supported by Film Fund Sarajevo, the Ministry of Culture and Sport of Kanton Sarajevo, Film Center Serbia, the North Macedonia Film Agency

The Stork / Roda (Montenegro, Kosovo, Albania, North Macedonia)

Directed by Isa Qosja

Produced by Artikulacija Film

Coproduced by This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. , Aba Film, One Draft LLC, Tunnel Film, Pigmento Film

Supported by the Film Centre of Montenegro, the Kosovo Cinematography Center, the National Center of Cinematography of Albania, the North Macedonian Film Agency, Eurimages

Yugo Florida (Serbia, Montenegro, Croatia, Bulgaria)

Directed by Vladimir Tagić

Produced by Sense Production

Coproduced by Adriatic Western, Eclectica, Contrast Films

Supported by Film Center Serbia, the Film Centre of Montenegro, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the Bulgarian National Film Center, Eurimages, Creative Europe - MEDIA

Little Trouble Girls / Kaj ti je deklica (Slovenia, Italy, Croatia, Serbia)

Directed by Urška Djukić

Produced by Spok Films, Staragara I.T., Izazov 365

Coproduced by Nosorogi, RTV Slovenija, Non-Aligned Films

Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, RTV Slovenija, Direzione generale Cinema e audiovisivo del Ministero della Cultura DGCA-Mic (MIBACT), the Friuli Venezia Giulia Audiovisual Fund, the Film Commission Friuli Venezia Gulia (FVG), the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Film Center Serbia (fcs.rs), with technical support provided by FS Viba. The development of the film was supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, Creative Europe - MEDIA, RE-ACT, Région Nouvelle-Aquitaine

The Tower of Strength (Montenegro, Serbia, Germany, Croatia)

Directed by Nikola Vukcević

Produced by Galileo Productions

Coproduced by Cinnamon Films, Embrio Production, Progressive Films, Mogador Film

Supported by Radio-Television of Montenegro, the Film Centre of Montenegro, Film Center Serbia, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the Montenegrin Ministry of Culture and Media, CEKUM

DJ Ahmet (North Macedonia, Czech Republic, Serbia, Croatia)

Directed by Georgi M. Unkovski

Produced by Cinema Futura

Coproduced by Sektor Film, Alter Vision, Backroom Productions, Baš Čelik Film House, 365Films

Supported by the North Macedonia Film Agency, Film Center Serbia, the Czech Film Fund, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Eurimages, the South Eastern Europe Cinema Network (SEE Cinema Network)

Wondrous Is the Silence of My Master / Otapanje vladara (Montenegro, Italy, France, Croatia, Serbia)

Directed by Ivan Salatic

Produced by Meander Film

Coproduced by Nightswim, Bocalupo Films, Dinaridi Film, Non-Aligned Films, the Radio Television of Montenegro

Supported by the Film Centre of Montenegro, the Ministry of Culture of Italy, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Film Center Serbia

How Come It’s All Green Out There? / Kako je ovde tako zeleno? (Serbia, Croatia, Bulgaria)

Directed by Nikola Ležaić

Produced by Qče

Coproduced by Nukleus Film, PremierStudio, Forgrade Studio

Supported by Film Center Serbia, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the Bulgarian National Film Center