06-07-2022

FESTIVALS: New Horizons 2022 Announces Full Programme

    EO by Jerzy Skolimowski EO by Jerzy Skolimowski copyright: Aneta and FIlip Gębscy

    WROCLAW: Films from Serbia, Slovakia, Czech Republic, Romania and Poland are among the films selected for the International Competition of the 22nd New Horizons International Film Festival, set to take place in Wrocław 21 – 31 July 2022 and online 21 July – 7 August 2022.

    A total of 209 feature films and 62 short films will screen in the various sections of the festival: mBank Gala Screenings, Masters, Discoveries, Ale kino+, Third Eye, Special Screenings, Visual Front and Lost Lost Lost, among others.

    Retrospectives of Agnieszka Holland, Lucile Hadžihalilović, Joanna Hogg and Jonas Mekas are also in the programme, which this year will also include a new section called White Nights.

    EO by Jerzy Skolimowski, produced by Poland’s This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. and coproduced by Italy’s Alia Film, will open the festival, and Silent Twins, the English-language film by Agnieszka Smoczyńska, a UK/Polish coproduction between Kindred Spirit, Madants, Extreme Emotions and 42.,will close it. In all, the festival will screen 35 films by Polish authors.

    Nearly half of all titles will be available online 21 July – 7 August 2022.

    INTERNATIONAL COMPETITION:

    107 Mothers / Cenzorka (Slovakia, Czech Republic, Ukraine)
    Directed by Peter Kerekes
    Produced by  Punkchart films
    Coproduced by the Radio and Television of SlovakiaEndorfilm, Arthouse Traffic, Peter Kerekes Film, Hypermarket Film
    Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Czech Film Fund, the Ministry of Culture of the Slovak RepublicEurimages, the Ukrainian Ministry of Culture

    A Piece of Sky / Drii winter (Switzerland, Germany)
    Directed by Michael Koch

    Afterwater (Germany, Spain, South Korea, Serbia)
    Directed by Dane Komljen
    Produced by Flaneur Films
    Coproduced by Andergraun Films, Jeonju Cinema Project, Dart Film
    Supported in Serbia by Film Center SerbiaMinistry of Culture and Information of the Republic of Serbia

    Dry Ground Burning / Mato seco em chamas (Brazil, Portugal)
    Directed by Adirley Queirós, Joana Pimenta

    Enys Men (UK)
    Directed by Mark Jenkin

    Immaculate / Imaculat (Romania)
    Directed by Monica Stan, George Chiper-Lillemark
    Produced by Axel Film
    Supported by the Romanian Film Centre (CNC)

    Robe of Gems / Manto de gemas (Argentina, Mexico, U.S.A.)
    Directed by Natalia López Gallardo

    See You Friday Robinson / A vendredi, Robinson (France, Switzerland, Iran, Lebanon)
    Directed by Mitra Farahani

    The Dam (France, Sudan, Germany, Serbia)
    Directed by Ali Cherri
    Produced by KinoElektron
    Coproduced by Galerie Imane Fares, DGL Travel, Twenty Twenty Vision Filmproduktion GmbH, Trilema
    Supported by  Centre national du cinéma et de l'image animée, Institut Français, the Doha Film Institute, ARTE/COFINOVA 17, the Arab Fund for Arts and Culture, the World Cinema Fund, Art Jameel, Onassis Culture, Indie Sales Company, Image/Mouvement du Centre National Des Arts Plastiques, Fondation Nationale Des Arts Graphiques Et Plastiques, [N.A!] Project, Hubert Bals Fund of International Film Festival Rotterdam, Film Center Serbia, the Ministry of Culture and Information of the Republic of Serbia

    The Great Movement / El gran movimiento (Bolivia, France, Qatar, Switzerland)
    Directed by Kiro Russo

    The Water / El agua (Spain, Switzerland, France)
    Directed by Elena López Riera

    We Haven’t Lost Our Way / Nie zgubiliśmy drogi (Poland)
    Directed by Anka Sasnal, Wilhelm Sasnal
    Produced by Balapolis
    Coproduced by Krakowskie Biuro Festiwalowe
    Supported by the Polish Film Institute

