FESTIVALS: Polish Days 2022 Announces Selection

WROCŁAW: Polish Days, the industry event hosted by New Horizons IFF , has announced the titles of 22 Polish projects that will be showcased in this year’s edition. The 2022 edition of Polish Days will take place 24 - 26 July 2022 during the 22nd New Horizons International Film Festival (21 - 31 July 2022).

The list includes new films from Piotr Domalewski, Jan Holoubek and Daria Woszek, among others.

This year's event will feature four completed films, eight works in progress and 10 projects in development.

Polish Days is organised in cooperation with the Polish Film Institute (PISF). Event partners include the Wrocław Film Commission, the Mazovia Warsaw Film Commission, the Łódź Film Commission, the Kraków Film Commission, Silesia Film Commission and DI Factory.

FULL LIST OF SELECTED PROJECTS:

Completed Films:

Day and Night / Dzień i noc (Poland)

Directed by Katarzyna Machałek, Łukasz Machowski

Produced by Siamese Production

Elephant / Słoń (Poland)

Directed by Kamil Krawczycki

Produced by Tongariro Releasing

The Horse Tail / Koński ogon (Poland)

Directed by Justyna Łuczaj

Produced by Studio Filmowe Indeks

Below the Surface / Orzeł. Ostatni patrol (Poland)

Directed by Jacek Bławut

Produced by Aura Films

Supported by the Polish Film Institute, the Ministry of Culture and National Heritge

Works-in-Progress:

Norwegian Dream (Poland)

Directed by Igor Devold

Ultima Thule (Poland)

Directed by Klaudiusz Chrostowski

Doppelgänger / Doppelgänger. Sobowtór (Poland)

Directed by Jan Holoubek

Film for Aliens / Film dla kosmitów (Poland)

Directed by Piotr Stasik

Ryfka (Poland)

Directed by Kuba Michalczuk

Losing Control / Krzyk (Poland)

Directed by Ewa Wikieł

The Breach / Wyrwa (Poland)

Directed by Bartosz Konopka

Pierce

Directed by Nelicia Low

Projects in Development Pitchings:

Tears of Neon / Dzięciołi (Poland)

Directed by Karolina Bielawska

Symmetry of the Island/ Symetria Wyspy (Poland)

Directed by Anna Kazejak

The Last Warm Summer / Ostatnie ciepłe lato (Poland)

Directed by Daria Woszek

Ladies’ Choice / Panie proszą panie (Poland)

Directed by Aleksandra Kułakowska

Certainly the End of Something / To zapewne jakiś koniec (Poland)

Directed by Michał Marczak

Saint Boys / Ministranci (Poland)

Directed by Piotr Domalewski

Utopia (Poland)

Directed by Miłosz Sakowski

Dolphin / Delfin (Poland)

Directed by Sonja Orlewicz-Zakrzewska

Grandpa, Let’s Go! / Dziadku, wiejemy! (Poland)

Directed by Olga Chajdas

Seasons / Sezony (Poland)

Directed by Michał Grzybowski