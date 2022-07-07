FESTIVALS: Polish Days 2022 Announces Selection

The list includes new films from Piotr Domalewski, Jan Holoubek and Daria Woszek, among others.
This year's event will feature four completed films, eight works in progress and 10 projects in development.
Polish Days is organised in cooperation with the Polish Film Institute (PISF). Event partners include the Wrocław Film Commission, the Mazovia Warsaw Film Commission, the Łódź Film Commission, the Kraków Film Commission, Silesia Film Commission and DI Factory.
FULL LIST OF SELECTED PROJECTS:
Completed Films:
Day and Night / Dzień i noc (Poland)
Directed by Katarzyna Machałek, Łukasz Machowski
Produced by Siamese Production
Elephant / Słoń (Poland)
Directed by Kamil Krawczycki
Produced by Tongariro Releasing
The Horse Tail / Koński ogon (Poland)
Directed by Justyna Łuczaj
Produced by Studio Filmowe Indeks
Below the Surface / Orzeł. Ostatni patrol (Poland)
Directed by Jacek Bławut
Produced by Aura Films
Supported by the Polish Film Institute, the Ministry of Culture and National Heritge
Works-in-Progress:
Norwegian Dream (Poland)
Directed by Igor Devold
Ultima Thule (Poland)
Directed by Klaudiusz Chrostowski
Doppelgänger / Doppelgänger. Sobowtór (Poland)
Directed by Jan Holoubek
Film for Aliens / Film dla kosmitów (Poland)
Directed by Piotr Stasik
Ryfka (Poland)
Directed by Kuba Michalczuk
Losing Control / Krzyk (Poland)
Directed by Ewa Wikieł
The Breach / Wyrwa (Poland)
Directed by Bartosz Konopka
Pierce
Directed by Nelicia Low
Projects in Development Pitchings:
Tears of Neon / Dzięciołi (Poland)
Directed by Karolina Bielawska
Symmetry of the Island/ Symetria Wyspy (Poland)
Directed by Anna Kazejak
The Last Warm Summer / Ostatnie ciepłe lato (Poland)
Directed by Daria Woszek
Ladies’ Choice / Panie proszą panie (Poland)
Directed by Aleksandra Kułakowska
Certainly the End of Something / To zapewne jakiś koniec (Poland)
Directed by Michał Marczak
Saint Boys / Ministranci (Poland)
Directed by Piotr Domalewski
Utopia (Poland)
Directed by Miłosz Sakowski
Dolphin / Delfin (Poland)
Directed by Sonja Orlewicz-Zakrzewska
Grandpa, Let’s Go! / Dziadku, wiejemy! (Poland)
Directed by Olga Chajdas
Seasons / Sezony (Poland)
Directed by Michał Grzybowski