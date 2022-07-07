07-07-2022

FESTIVALS: Polish Days 2022 Announces Selection

By
    Elephant by Kamil Krawczycki Elephant by Kamil Krawczycki photo: Jakub Sztuk / Tongariro

    WROCŁAW: Polish Days, the industry event hosted by New Horizons IFF, has announced the titles of 22 Polish projects that will be showcased in this year’s edition. The 2022 edition of Polish Days will take place 24 - 26 July 2022 during the 22nd New Horizons International Film Festival (21 - 31 July 2022).

    The list includes new films from Piotr Domalewski, Jan Holoubek and Daria Woszek, among others.

    This year's event will feature four completed films, eight works in progress and 10 projects in development.

    Polish Days is organised in cooperation with the Polish Film Institute (PISF). Event partners include the Wrocław Film Commission, the Mazovia Warsaw Film Commission, the Łódź Film Commission, the Kraków Film Commission, Silesia Film Commission and DI Factory.

    FULL LIST OF SELECTED PROJECTS:

    Completed Films:

    Day and Night / Dzień i noc (Poland)
    Directed by Katarzyna Machałek, Łukasz Machowski
    Produced by Siamese Production

    Elephant / Słoń (Poland)
    Directed by Kamil Krawczycki
    Produced by Tongariro Releasing

    The Horse Tail / Koński ogon (Poland)
    Directed by Justyna Łuczaj
    Produced by Studio Filmowe Indeks

    Below the Surface / Orzeł. Ostatni patrol (Poland)
    Directed by Jacek Bławut
    Produced by Aura Films
    Supported by the Polish Film Institute, the Ministry of Culture and National Heritge

    Works-in-Progress:

    Norwegian Dream (Poland)
    Directed by Igor Devold

    Ultima Thule (Poland)
    Directed by Klaudiusz Chrostowski

    Doppelgänger / Doppelgänger. Sobowtór (Poland)
    Directed by Jan Holoubek

    Film for Aliens / Film dla kosmitów (Poland)
    Directed by Piotr Stasik

    Ryfka (Poland)
    Directed by Kuba Michalczuk

    Losing Control / Krzyk (Poland)
    Directed by Ewa Wikieł

    The Breach / Wyrwa (Poland)
    Directed by Bartosz Konopka

    Pierce
    Directed by Nelicia Low

    Projects in Development Pitchings:

    Tears of Neon / Dzięciołi (Poland)
    Directed by Karolina Bielawska

    Symmetry of the Island/ Symetria Wyspy (Poland)
    Directed by Anna Kazejak

    The Last Warm Summer / Ostatnie ciepłe lato (Poland)
    Directed by Daria Woszek

    Ladies’ Choice / Panie proszą panie (Poland)
    Directed by Aleksandra Kułakowska

    Certainly the End of Something / To zapewne jakiś koniec (Poland)
    Directed by Michał Marczak

    Saint Boys / Ministranci (Poland)
    Directed by Piotr Domalewski

    Utopia (Poland)
    Directed by Miłosz Sakowski

    Dolphin / Delfin (Poland)
    Directed by Sonja Orlewicz-Zakrzewska

    Grandpa, Let’s Go! / Dziadku, wiejemy! (Poland)
    Directed by Olga Chajdas

    Seasons / Sezony (Poland)
    Directed by Michał Grzybowski

    Published in Poland

    Latest from Katarzyna Grynienko

    More in this category:« FESTIVALS: New Horizons 2022 Announces Full Programme