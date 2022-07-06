FNE at KVIFF 2022: Film Republic Picks Up Anna Kazejak’s Fucking Bornholm

KARLOVY VARY: The Polish comedy/drama Fucking Bornholm directed by Anna Kazejak and starring Agnieszka Grochowska and Maciej Stuhr, has been acquired by London-based sales agent Film Republic. The film is running in the Crystal Globe Competition at the 56th edition of the Karlovy Vary International Film Festival (1 – 9 July 2022).

A group of friends and their children go on a traditional long weekend trip, which they have been taking for years on the Danish island of Bornholm. An incident between the children will trigger a wave of crisis in their relationships. Each couple seems happy, but is it really so?

"I believe that there is a good chance of telling a universal, moving story about peoples’ struggle with their own nature, wrestling with convention, and about the responsibility for children and one's ‘other half’. The tone of the film is extremely important: light and funny at times. We want to place this story in the convention of a drama/comedy, not heavy drama," director Anna Kazejak, who penned the script together with Filip K. Kasperaszek, told FNE in 2021.

The main characters are played by Agnieszka Grochowska, Maciej Stuhr, Jaśmina Polak and Grzegorz Damięcki. Magnus Krepper makes a guest appearance.

The film is produced by Marta Lewandowska through Friends with Benefits in coproduction with TVN and Empik Go, and with support from the Polish Film Institute.

NEXT FILM is the distributor in Poland.