WARSAW: Hundreds of classic Polish films, including 160 feature films, 71 documentaries, and 474 animated films and TV shows, are available online for free and with English subtitles on the platform 35mm.online .

The project was initiated by the Documentary and Feature Film Studios (WFDiF) and funded by the European Union and the Ministry of Culture and National Heritage Poland.

Among the titles available there are also over 3,000 episodes of the Polish Film Chronicle, a newsreel screened in cinemas from 1944 to 1994.

The films can be watched on the website and also on an app for Android, iOS phones and smart TVs.