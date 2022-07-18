18-07-2022

New Horizons+ Studio Announces Selected Projects

    WROCLAW: Eight projects from Poland, Romania, Georgia, Ukraine and Spain have been selected for the 13th edition of New Horizons Studio, which will be held 21 - 24 July 2022 within the 22nd edition of the New Horizons International Film Festival.

    The workshop, which is organised by the New Horizons Association and Creative Europe Desk Polska, is aimed at directors and producers who are developing their first or sophomore feature.

    New Horizons+ Studio 2022 Selected Projects:

    The Last Warm Summer (Poland)
    Directed by Daria Woszek
    Produced by Michał Jarosik

    Sara's Bungalow (Poland)
    Directed by Julia Rogowska
    Produced by Krystyna Kantor

    Rebel Girls (Poland)
    Directed by Katarzyna Trzaska
    Produced by Maciek Hamela

    The Sparring (Poland)
    Directed by Piotr Dylewski
    Produced by Monika Matuszewska

    Milk & Honey (Georgia)
    Directed by Tornike Gogrichiani
    Produced by Tekla Machavariani

    The Great Adventure (Romania)
    Directed by Cecilia Ștefănescu
    Produced by Marius Bălănescu

    Dawn Chorus (Ukraine)
    Directed by Mykola Zaseev
    Produced by Natalia Libet

    Last Night I Conquered the City of Thebes (Spain)
    Directed by Gabriel Azorín
    Produced by Carlos Pardo

