New Horizons+ Studio Announces Selected Projects

The workshop, which is organised by the New Horizons Association and Creative Europe Desk Polska, is aimed at directors and producers who are developing their first or sophomore feature.
New Horizons+ Studio 2022 Selected Projects:
The Last Warm Summer (Poland)
Directed by Daria Woszek
Produced by Michał Jarosik
Sara's Bungalow (Poland)
Directed by Julia Rogowska
Produced by Krystyna Kantor
Rebel Girls (Poland)
Directed by Katarzyna Trzaska
Produced by Maciek Hamela
The Sparring (Poland)
Directed by Piotr Dylewski
Produced by Monika Matuszewska
Milk & Honey (Georgia)
Directed by Tornike Gogrichiani
Produced by Tekla Machavariani
The Great Adventure (Romania)
Directed by Cecilia Ștefănescu
Produced by Marius Bălănescu
Dawn Chorus (Ukraine)
Directed by Mykola Zaseev
Produced by Natalia Libet
Last Night I Conquered the City of Thebes (Spain)
Directed by Gabriel Azorín
Produced by Carlos Pardo
