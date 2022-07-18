New Horizons+ Studio Announces Selected Projects

WROCLAW: Eight projects from Poland, Romania, Georgia, Ukraine and Spain have been selected for the 13th edition of New Horizons Studio , which will be held 21 - 24 July 2022 within the 22nd edition of the New Horizons International Film Festival .

The workshop, which is organised by the New Horizons Association and Creative Europe Desk Polska, is aimed at directors and producers who are developing their first or sophomore feature.

New Horizons+ Studio 2022 Selected Projects:

The Last Warm Summer (Poland)

Directed by Daria Woszek

Produced by Michał Jarosik

Sara's Bungalow (Poland)

Directed by Julia Rogowska

Produced by Krystyna Kantor

Rebel Girls (Poland)

Directed by Katarzyna Trzaska

Produced by Maciek Hamela

The Sparring (Poland)

Directed by Piotr Dylewski

Produced by Monika Matuszewska

Milk & Honey (Georgia)

Directed by Tornike Gogrichiani

Produced by Tekla Machavariani

The Great Adventure (Romania)

Directed by Cecilia Ștefănescu

Produced by Marius Bălănescu

Dawn Chorus (Ukraine)

Directed by Mykola Zaseev

Produced by Natalia Libet

Last Night I Conquered the City of Thebes (Spain)

Directed by Gabriel Azorín

Produced by Carlos Pardo

Click HERE for more information.