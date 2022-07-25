Kids Kino Industry 2022 Announces Official Selection

WARSAW: A total of 26 projects have been selected from among 95 projects from 27 countries for the upcoming edition of the Kids Kino Industry coproduction forum, set to take place in Warsaw / online 27 – 29 September and online on 30 September 2022. The number of submissions is a record in the history of the event.

The 26 projects will be joined by the winning project of the Kids Kino Industry Exchange Award at m:brane (Sweden) and all 27 of them will be presented during two pitching days. As the projects are in different stages of production, they will be presented in two sections: In Development (24 projects) and Work in Progress (3 projects).

The selection consists of 15 live-action, 10 animated, one mixed-technique and one documentary project, including 15 films and 12 series. Among them there are seven projects developed at Kids Kino Lab.

Kids Kino Industry is the industry segment of the Kids Kino International Film Festival and both of them are organised by the New Horizons Association.

Kids Kino Industry is co-financed by the Creative Europe MEDIA sub-programme, the Polish Film Institute (PISF) and the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Poland.

Click HERE to see the list of selected projects.

FNE Sponsored statement - sponsored by Kids Kino Industry