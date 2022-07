WARSAW: The Viaplay streaming service will be available to CANAL+ Polska 's subscribers thanks to a direct-to-home (DTH) distribution partnership between Viaplay Group and CANAL+ Polska.

Viaplay Group will also sublicense selected Premier League matches to CANAL+ Polska channels for the next three seasons.

Alongside CANAL+ Polska, which is the leading Polish pay-TV operator, Viaplay Group already has partnerships in Poland with UPC, Play and Vectra. Viaplay is also available in Poland through direct subscriptions.