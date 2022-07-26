New Horizons Studio+ 2022 Announces Winners

The workshop, which is organised by the New Horizons Association and Creative Europe Desk Polska, is aimed at directors and producers who are developing their first or sophomore feature.
The programme was completed by an open lecture on Mental Health and Wellbeing in Film Industry given by the special guest Janka Neustupova.
WINNERS:
New Horizons Association / London Film Academy Main Award:
Milk & Honey (Georgia)
Directed by Tornike Gogrichiani
Produced by Tekla Machavariani
Ale kino+ Television Channel Award:
The Last Warm Summer (Poland)
Directed by Daria Woszek
Produced by Michał Jarosik
Special Mentions:
Last Night I Conquered the City of Thebes (Spain)
Directed by Gabriel Azorín
Produced by Carlos Pardo
The Great Adventure (Romania)
Directed by Cecilia Ștefănescu
Produced by Marius Bălănescu
Pop Up Residency Visegrad Award:
Rebel Girls (Poland)
Directed by Katarzyna Trzaska
Produced by Maciek Hamela