New Horizons Studio+ 2022 Announces Winners

WROCLAW: Milk & Honey directed by Georgian Tornike Gogrichiani received the New Horizons Association / London Film Academy Award at the 13th edition of the New Horizons Studio+ , which took place 21 – 24 July 2022 within the 22nd New Horizons International Film Festival (21 - 31 July 2022).

The workshop, which is organised by the New Horizons Association and Creative Europe Desk Polska, is aimed at directors and producers who are developing their first or sophomore feature.

The programme was completed by an open lecture on Mental Health and Wellbeing in Film Industry given by the special guest Janka Neustupova.

WINNERS:

New Horizons Association / London Film Academy Main Award:

Milk & Honey (Georgia)

Directed by Tornike Gogrichiani

Produced by Tekla Machavariani

Ale kino+ Television Channel Award:

The Last Warm Summer (Poland)

Directed by Daria Woszek

Produced by Michał Jarosik

Special Mentions:



Last Night I Conquered the City of Thebes (Spain)

Directed by Gabriel Azorín

Produced by Carlos Pardo

The Great Adventure (Romania)

Directed by Cecilia Ștefănescu

Produced by Marius Bălănescu

Pop Up Residency Visegrad Award:

Rebel Girls (Poland)

Directed by Katarzyna Trzaska

Produced by Maciek Hamela