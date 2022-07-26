26-07-2022

New Horizons Studio+ 2022 Announces Winners

    New Horizons Studio+ 2022 Announces Winners photo: New Horizons Studio+

    WROCLAW: Milk & Honey directed by Georgian Tornike Gogrichiani received the New Horizons Association / London Film Academy Award at the 13th edition of the New Horizons Studio+, which took place 21 – 24 July 2022 within the 22nd New Horizons International Film Festival (21 - 31 July 2022).

    The workshop, which is organised by the New Horizons Association and Creative Europe Desk Polska, is aimed at directors and producers who are developing their first or sophomore feature.

    The programme was completed by an open lecture on Mental Health and Wellbeing in Film Industry given by the special guest Janka Neustupova. 

    WINNERS:

    New Horizons Association / London Film Academy Main Award:
    Milk & Honey (Georgia)
    Directed by Tornike Gogrichiani
    Produced by Tekla Machavariani

    Ale kino+ Television Channel Award:
    The Last Warm Summer (Poland)
    Directed by Daria Woszek
    Produced by Michał Jarosik

    Special Mentions:

    Last Night I Conquered the City of Thebes (Spain)
    Directed by Gabriel Azorín
    Produced by Carlos Pardo

    The Great Adventure (Romania)
    Directed by Cecilia Ștefănescu
    Produced by Marius Bălănescu

    Pop Up Residency Visegrad Award:
    Rebel Girls (Poland)
    Directed by Katarzyna Trzaska
    Produced by Maciek Hamela

