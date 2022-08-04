Producers from FNE Partner Countries Selected for 2nd Edition of Producers LINK

WARSAW: Producers from Slovakia, Latvia, Hungary, Poland, Montenegro and Croatia are among the 27 participants selected for the 2nd edition of the programme Producers LINK for emerging producers of children’s content.

The programme kicks off in September with the first residency at Kids Kino Industry in Warsaw (26-29 September 2022) before concluding at Cinekid for Professionals (18-21 October 2022) in Amsterdam.

Producers LINK is organised by Kids Kino Industry and Cinekid for Professionals.

The producers selected for the 2nd edition of were nominated by international partner organisations including: the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Film Centre of Montenegro, Kids Kino Industry, the National Film Centre of Latvia, National Film Institute – Hungary, and the Slovak Film Institute. The partner of the programme is the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Poland.

Producers from FNE Partner Countries Selected at Producers LINK 2022:

Agata Jelenekova - Novinski (Slovakia)

Antra Gaile - Air Productions (Latvia)

Gábor Osváth - Filmfabriq (Hungary)

Judit Romwalter – Sparks (Hungary)

Kaja Jałocha - Shipsboy (Poland)

Maks Piłasiewicz - Animoon (Poland)

Marija Vlahović - Aba Film (Montenegro)

Maša Udovičić - Luma Film (Croatia)

Mikołaj Błoński- Pigeon Productions (Poland)

Click HERE for the full list of selected producers.