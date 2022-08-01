FESTIVALS: See You Friday Robinson Wins New Horizons IFF 2022

Films from Serbia, Slovakia, Czech Republic, Romania and Poland were among the films selected for the International Competition.
A total of 209 feature films and 62 short films were selected for the various sections of the festival: mBank Gala Screenings, Masters, Discoveries, Ale kino+, Third Eye, Special Screenings, Visual Front and Lost Lost Lost, among others.
The 23rd edition of the New Horizons International Film Festival will be held 20-30 July 2023.
WINNERS:
Grand Prix:
See You Friday Robinson / À vendredi, Robinson (France, Switzerland, Iran, Lebanon)
Directed by Mitra Farahani
Special Mention:
Afterwater (Germany, Spain, South Korea, Serbia)
Directed by Dane Komljen
Produced by Flaneur Films
Coproduced by Andergraun Films, Jeonju Cinema Project, Dart Film
Supported in Serbia by Film Center Serbia, Ministry of Culture and Information of the Republic of Serbia
Audience Award:
107 Mothers / Cenzorka (Slovakia, Czech Republic, Ukraine)
Directed by Peter Kerekes
Produced by Punkchart films
Coproduced by the Radio and Television of Slovakia, Endorfilm, Arthouse Traffic, Peter Kerekes Film, Hypermarket Film
Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Czech Film Fund, the Ministry of Culture of the Slovak Republic, Eurimages, the Ukrainian Ministry of Culture
Scholarship for an Author of a Film Presented in the Shortlist Section:
Kinga Pudełek for Big Phat Party
Zuzanna Jagoda Kolska Award for Youngest Artist at the New Horizons:
Piotr Michalski, co-author of the film Sperm Obsession