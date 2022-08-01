FESTIVALS: See You Friday Robinson Wins New Horizons IFF 2022

See You Friday Robinson by Mitra Farahani

WROCLAW: See You Friday Robinson by Mitra Farahani has received the Grand Prix at the 22nd New Horizons International Film Festival , which took place in Wrocław 21 – 31 July and will continue online till 7 August 2022. The Slovak/Czech/Ukrainian coproduction 107 Mothers by Peter Kerekes received the Audience Award.

Films from Serbia, Slovakia, Czech Republic, Romania and Poland were among the films selected for the International Competition.

A total of 209 feature films and 62 short films were selected for the various sections of the festival: mBank Gala Screenings, Masters, Discoveries, Ale kino+, Third Eye, Special Screenings, Visual Front and Lost Lost Lost, among others.

The 23rd edition of the New Horizons International Film Festival will be held 20-30 July 2023.

WINNERS:

Grand Prix:

See You Friday Robinson / À vendredi, Robinson (France, Switzerland, Iran, Lebanon)

Directed by Mitra Farahani

Special Mention:

Afterwater (Germany, Spain, South Korea, Serbia)

Directed by Dane Komljen

Produced by Flaneur Films

Coproduced by Andergraun Films, Jeonju Cinema Project, Dart Film

Supported in Serbia by Film Center Serbia, Ministry of Culture and Information of the Republic of Serbia

Audience Award:

107 Mothers / Cenzorka (Slovakia, Czech Republic, Ukraine)

Directed by Peter Kerekes

Produced by Punkchart films

Coproduced by the Radio and Television of Slovakia, Endorfilm, Arthouse Traffic, Peter Kerekes Film, Hypermarket Film

Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Czech Film Fund, the Ministry of Culture of the Slovak Republic, Eurimages, the Ukrainian Ministry of Culture

Scholarship for an Author of a Film Presented in the Shortlist Section:

Kinga Pudełek for Big Phat Party

Zuzanna Jagoda Kolska Award for Youngest Artist at the New Horizons:

Piotr Michalski, co-author of the film Sperm Obsession