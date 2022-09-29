Doc Saint Michael: Meet the Angel Is Released Simultaneously in Over 1000 Cinemas in USA, UK and Poland in Special Event

WARSAW: Wincenty Podobinski’s documentary Saint Michael: Meet the Angel will be released in the USA, UK and Poland on 29 September 2022, the feast day of Saint Michael the Archangel.

The film is a Polish production and it is produced by Podobinski himself through the Foundation of Saint Michael the Archangel together with the Misericordia Foundation and Oscar Delgado Candelaria Productions.

This documentary about the role of St Michael and other Holy Angels in Scripture and also about how they interact with us daily will be released in 1,000 cinemas in the USA, in English and Spanish, as a one day event through Fathom, and also in around 20 cinemas and parishes in the UK, as well as in 70 Polish cinemas.

Sonovision, a sales and distribution company based in Warsaw, with offices in Los Angeles and Vienna, is handling the sales.

Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-_HnWenUSLk