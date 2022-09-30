FESTIVALS: Warsaw Film Festival 2022 Announces Lineup

WARSAW: Fifteen titles have been selected for the International Competition of the Warsaw Film Festival , whose 38th edition will be held 14 – 23 October 2022.

This year the Warsaw Film Festival will host the National Competition programme of the 13th Odessa International Film Festival in two categories: Best Feature Film and Best Short Film.

The festival has also announced the films selected for the Competition 1-2, the Documentary Competition, the Short Films Competition, the Free Spirit Competition and the Crème de la Crème Competition.

The non-competitive sections include Classics from Poland, Discoveries, Family Film Weekend and Best Shorts from Poland.

CentEast Market 2022, the industry segment of the festival, will be held 19 – 22 October 2022 and will include: the 38th Warsaw Screenings, Warsaw Works-In-Progress, New Talents | Wajda School, Doc Lab Poland, the 11th Warsaw Next, the 16th FIPRESCI Warsaw Critics Project and the Open Workshop "The Art of Film Editing".

The 38th Warsaw Film Festival, organised by the Warsaw Film Foundation, is supported by the Warsaw City Hall, the Polish Film Institute, the Ministry of Culture and National Heritage, and the Marshal’s Office of Mazowieckie Voivodeship.

Click HERE to see the full programme.

INTERNATIONAL COMPETITION:

Ademoka’s Education / Ademoka (Kazakhstan, France)

Directed by Adilkhan Yerzhanov

And the Sun Rises / Da mere katenda (Georgia)

Directed by Dito Tsintsadze

Produced by Vineyard Films

Supported by the Georgian National Film Center (GNFC)

Bethlehem Light / Betlemske svetlo (Czech Republic, UK)

Directed by Jan Svěrák

Produced by Biograf Jan Svěrák

Coproduced by Portobello Productions

Dad / Tata (Poland, Ukraine)

Directed by Anna Maliszewska,

Produced by Metro Films

Coproduced by Family Production, Podkarpacki Regionalny Fundusz Filmowy

Supported by the Polish Film Institute (pisf.pl), the Ukranian State Film Agency

Feast / Apag (Hong Kong, Philippines)

Directed by Brillante Ma Mendoza

January / Janvaris (Latvia, Lithuania, Poland)

Directed by Viesturs Kairišs

Produced by Mistrus Media

Coproduced by Artbox, Staron Film

Supported by the National Film Centre of Latvia, the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Latvia, the Lithuanian Film Centre, the Polish Film Institute, Eurimages, Latvijas Mobilais Telefons, Latvian Television, Latvian Foundation, Culture and Sports Department of the Riga City Council

May Labor Day (Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, North Macedonia, Serbia)

Directed by Pjer Žalica

Mother / Matka (Bulgaria, Germany, Croatia)

Directed by Zornitsa Sophia

Produced by MQ Pictures

Coproduced by Nu Boyana Film, Ostlicht Filmproduktion, Focus Media

Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center, Mitteldeutsche Medienförderung, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre

New Normal (South Korea)

Directed by Jung Bum-Shik

Rock. Paper. Grenade (Ukraine)

Directed by Iryna Tsilyk

Shadowplay / Tieňohra (Czech Republic, Slovakia)

Produced by Hangar Films, Barletta

Coproduced by D.N.A.

Supported by the Czech Television, Hangar Films, UPP, Slovak Audiovisual Fund, RTVS, Continental film

Shreds / Strzępy (Poland)

Directed by Beata Dzianowicz

Produced by WFDIF

Supported by the Polish Film Institute

The Kiss / Kysset (Denmark)

Directed by Bille August

What Remains (Hong Kong, UK, Finland)

Directed by Ran Huang

Where Nothing Grows (China)

Directed by Huang Yuan