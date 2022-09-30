30-09-2022

FESTIVALS: Warsaw Film Festival 2022 Announces Lineup

    January by Viesturs Kairišs January by Viesturs Kairišs publicity still

    WARSAW: Fifteen titles have been selected for the International Competition of the Warsaw Film Festival, whose 38th edition will be held 14 – 23 October 2022.

    This year the Warsaw Film Festival will host the National Competition programme of the 13th Odessa International Film Festival in two categories: Best Feature Film and Best Short Film.

    The festival has also announced the films selected for the Competition 1-2, the Documentary Competition, the Short Films Competition, the Free Spirit Competition and the Crème de la Crème Competition.

    The non-competitive sections include Classics from Poland, Discoveries, Family Film Weekend and Best Shorts from Poland.

    CentEast Market 2022, the industry segment of the festival, will be held 19 – 22 October 2022 and will include: the 38th Warsaw Screenings, Warsaw Works-In-Progress, New Talents | Wajda School, Doc Lab Poland, the 11th Warsaw Next, the 16th FIPRESCI Warsaw Critics Project and the Open Workshop "The Art of Film Editing".

    The 38th Warsaw Film Festival, organised by the Warsaw Film Foundation, is supported by the Warsaw City Hall, the Polish Film Institute, the Ministry of Culture and National Heritage, and the Marshal’s Office of Mazowieckie Voivodeship.

    Click HERE to see the full programme.

    INTERNATIONAL COMPETITION:

    Ademoka’s Education / Ademoka (Kazakhstan, France)
    Directed by Adilkhan Yerzhanov

    And the Sun Rises / Da mere katenda (Georgia)
    Directed by Dito Tsintsadze
    Produced by Vineyard Films
    Supported by the Georgian National Film Center (GNFC)

    Bethlehem Light / Betlemske svetlo (Czech Republic, UK)
    Directed by Jan Svěrák
    Produced by Biograf Jan Svěrák
    Coproduced by Portobello Productions

    Dad / Tata (Poland, Ukraine)
    Directed by Anna Maliszewska,
    Produced by Metro Films
    Coproduced by Family Production, Podkarpacki Regionalny Fundusz Filmowy
    Supported by the Polish Film Institute (pisf.pl), the Ukranian State Film Agency

    Feast / Apag (Hong Kong, Philippines)
    Directed by Brillante Ma Mendoza

    January / Janvaris (Latvia, Lithuania, Poland)
    Directed by Viesturs Kairišs
    Produced by Mistrus Media 
    Coproduced by ArtboxStaron Film
    Supported by the National Film Centre of Latvia, the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Latvia, the Lithuanian Film Centre, the Polish Film Institute, Eurimages, Latvijas Mobilais TelefonsLatvian TelevisionLatvian FoundationCulture and Sports Department of the Riga City Council

    May Labor Day (Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, North Macedonia, Serbia)
    Directed by Pjer Žalica

    Mother / Matka (Bulgaria, Germany, Croatia)
    Directed by Zornitsa Sophia
    Produced by MQ Pictures
    Coproduced by Nu Boyana Film, Ostlicht Filmproduktion, Focus Media
    Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center, Mitteldeutsche Medienförderung, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre 

    New Normal (South Korea)
    Directed by Jung Bum-Shik

    Rock. Paper. Grenade (Ukraine)
    Directed by Iryna Tsilyk

    Shadowplay / Tieňohra (Czech Republic, Slovakia)
    Produced by Hangar FilmsBarletta
    Coproduced by D.N.A.
    Supported by the Czech TelevisionHangar FilmsUPP, Slovak Audiovisual FundRTVSContinental film

    Shreds / Strzępy (Poland)
    Directed by Beata Dzianowicz 
    Produced by WFDIF
    Supported by the Polish Film Institute

    The Kiss / Kysset (Denmark)
    Directed by Bille August

    What Remains (Hong Kong, UK, Finland)
    Directed by Ran Huang

    Where Nothing Grows (China)
    Directed by Huang Yuan

