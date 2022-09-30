FESTIVALS: Warsaw Film Festival 2022 Announces Lineup

This year the Warsaw Film Festival will host the National Competition programme of the 13th Odessa International Film Festival in two categories: Best Feature Film and Best Short Film.
The festival has also announced the films selected for the Competition 1-2, the Documentary Competition, the Short Films Competition, the Free Spirit Competition and the Crème de la Crème Competition.
The non-competitive sections include Classics from Poland, Discoveries, Family Film Weekend and Best Shorts from Poland.
CentEast Market 2022, the industry segment of the festival, will be held 19 – 22 October 2022 and will include: the 38th Warsaw Screenings, Warsaw Works-In-Progress, New Talents | Wajda School, Doc Lab Poland, the 11th Warsaw Next, the 16th FIPRESCI Warsaw Critics Project and the Open Workshop "The Art of Film Editing".
The 38th Warsaw Film Festival, organised by the Warsaw Film Foundation, is supported by the Warsaw City Hall, the Polish Film Institute, the Ministry of Culture and National Heritage, and the Marshal’s Office of Mazowieckie Voivodeship.
INTERNATIONAL COMPETITION:
Ademoka’s Education / Ademoka (Kazakhstan, France)
Directed by Adilkhan Yerzhanov
And the Sun Rises / Da mere katenda (Georgia)
Directed by Dito Tsintsadze
Produced by Vineyard Films
Supported by the Georgian National Film Center (GNFC)
Bethlehem Light / Betlemske svetlo (Czech Republic, UK)
Directed by Jan Svěrák
Produced by Biograf Jan Svěrák
Coproduced by Portobello Productions
Dad / Tata (Poland, Ukraine)
Directed by Anna Maliszewska,
Produced by Metro Films
Coproduced by Family Production, Podkarpacki Regionalny Fundusz Filmowy
Supported by the Polish Film Institute (pisf.pl), the Ukranian State Film Agency
Feast / Apag (Hong Kong, Philippines)
Directed by Brillante Ma Mendoza
January / Janvaris (Latvia, Lithuania, Poland)
Directed by Viesturs Kairišs
Produced by Mistrus Media
Coproduced by Artbox, Staron Film
Supported by the National Film Centre of Latvia, the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Latvia, the Lithuanian Film Centre, the Polish Film Institute, Eurimages, Latvijas Mobilais Telefons, Latvian Television, Latvian Foundation, Culture and Sports Department of the Riga City Council
May Labor Day (Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, North Macedonia, Serbia)
Directed by Pjer Žalica
Mother / Matka (Bulgaria, Germany, Croatia)
Directed by Zornitsa Sophia
Produced by MQ Pictures
Coproduced by Nu Boyana Film, Ostlicht Filmproduktion, Focus Media
Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center, Mitteldeutsche Medienförderung, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre
New Normal (South Korea)
Directed by Jung Bum-Shik
Rock. Paper. Grenade (Ukraine)
Directed by Iryna Tsilyk
Shadowplay / Tieňohra (Czech Republic, Slovakia)
Produced by Hangar Films, Barletta
Coproduced by D.N.A.
Supported by the Czech Television, Hangar Films, UPP, Slovak Audiovisual Fund, RTVS, Continental film
Shreds / Strzępy (Poland)
Directed by Beata Dzianowicz
Produced by WFDIF
Supported by the Polish Film Institute
The Kiss / Kysset (Denmark)
Directed by Bille August
What Remains (Hong Kong, UK, Finland)
Directed by Ran Huang
Where Nothing Grows (China)
Directed by Huang Yuan