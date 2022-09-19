FNE at Gdynia Polish Film Festival 2022: Prize Winners

The Best Director Award went to Jacek Bławut for his war drama Eagle. The Last Patrol / Orzeł. Ostatni patrol.
The Platinum Lions Lifetime Achievement Award was presented to Filip Bajon.
The closing gala of the 47th Polish Film Festival was held on 17 September 2022 at the Music Theatre in Gdynia. It was preceded by the Young Gala, which was held on 16 September 2022.
FULL LIST OF WINNERS:
Main Competition:
Grand Prize Golden Lion:
The Silent Twins (Poland, UK)
Directed by Agnieszka Smoczyńska
Produced by Madants
Coproduced by Canal+ Polska, Grupa Moderator Studio Filmowe, 30 West, 42, Kindred Spirit
Supported by the Polish Film Institute
Silver Lion:
Filip (Poland)
Directed by Michał Kwieciński
Produced by TVP
Coproduced by Akson Studio
Best Director:
Jacek Bławut for Eagle. The Last Patrol / Orzeł. Ostatni patrol (Poland)
Produced by Aura Films
Coproduced by WFDIF, TVP, the Gdynia Film Center, PFJB
Supported by the Polish Film Institute, the Polish Ministry of Culture and National Heritage
Best Screenplay:
Jacek Lusiński and Szymon Augustyniak for Śubuk / Backwards (Poland)
Directed by Jacek Lusiński
Produced by Aurum Film Bodzak Hickinbotham
Coproduced by Canal+ Polska, Wojewódzki Dom Kultury w Rzeszowie
Supported by the Polish Film Institute, Kino Świat, the Podkarpackie Film Commission
Best Directorial Debut:
Beata Dzianowicz for Shreds / Strzępy (Poland)
Produced by WFDIF
Supported by the Polish Film Institute
Best Cinematography:
Michał Sobociński for Filip
Best Music:
Zuzanna Wrońska and Marcin Macuk for The Silent Twins
Best Set Design:
Jagna Dobesz for The Silent Twins
Best Sound:
Radosław Ochnio and Michał Fojcik for Eagle. The Last Patrol / Orzeł. Ostatni patrol
Best Editing:
Bartłomiej Piasek and Piotr Wójcik for Eagle. The Last Patrol / Orzeł. Ostatni patrol
Best Makeup:
Dariusza Krysiak for Filip and Eagle. The Last Patrol / Orzeł. Ostatni patrol
Best Costumes:
Magdalena Rutkiewicz-Luterek for Wedding / Wesele (Poland, Latvia)
Directed by Wojciech Smarzowski
Produced by Studio Metrage
Coproduced by Canal+ Polska
Supported by the Polish Film Institute, the National Film Centre of Latvia, the Riga Film Fund, the Krakow Festival Office
Best Supporting Actress:
Małgorzata Hajewska-Krzysztofik for Illusion / Iluzja (Poland)
Directed by Marta Minorowicz
Produced by IKH Pictures Production
Coproduced by Cavatina, Studio1 Olga Bieniek, Avantgarde Film Studio , Agencja Aktorska Sceneria, the Gdynia Film Center, Kinetik, ORKA Postproduction Studio, Wydawnictwo Myśliński
Supported by the Polish Film Institute
Best Supporting Actor:
Grzegorz Przybył for Shreds / Strzępy
Best Actress:
Dorota Pomykała for Woman on the Roof / Kobieta na dachu (Poland, France, Sweden)
Directed by Anna Jadowska
Produced by Donten & Lacroix Films
Coproduced by Blick Productions
Supported by the Polish Film Institute, Arte, Eurimages, MEDIA Creative Europe, the Mazovia Warsaw Film Commission, Canal+ Polska, the Swedish Film Institute, SVT, Région Île-de-France
Best Actor:
Piotr Trojan for Johnny (Poland)
Directed by Daniel Jaroszek
Produced by Next Film
Coproduced by TVN
Supported by the Polish Film Institute
Best Acting Debut:
Marta Stalmierska for Johnny and Apokawixa (Poland)
Directed by Xawery Żuławski
Produced by TVN Grupa Discovery
Audience Award:
Daniel Jaroszek for Johnny
Platinum Lions:
Filip Bajon
Young Gala:
Lucjan Bokiniec Award for Best Film in Short Film Competition:
Victoria (Poland)
Directed by Karolina Porcari
Produced by Studio Munka SFP
Special Award:
Followers. Live Shooting (Poland)
Directed by Jakub Radej
Produced by Studio Munka SFP
Special Mention:
Quiver (Poland)
Directed by Joanna Różniak
Produced by the Krzysztof Kieślowski Film School at the University of Silesia
Supported by the Polish Film Institute
Special Mention:
Alcibiades (Poland)
Directed by Robert Kwilman
Produced by the Łodź Film School
Supported by the Polish Film Institute
Heliograf Award for Best Cinematography in Short Film Competition:
Daniel Le Hai for
Funeralia (Poland)
Directed by Bartłomiej Błaszczyński
Produced by the Krzysztof Kieślowski Film School at the University of Silesia
Supported by the Polish Film Institute
BRICK – Missing PFF Award:
Revenge (Poland)
Directed by Tomasz Zygadło
Produced by Zespół Filmowy X
Janusz Korczak Golden Lion Cubs:
Detective Bruno / Detektyw Bruno
Directed by Magdalena Nieć, Mariusz Palej
Produced by Shipsboy
Coproduced by the Mazovia Warsaw Film Commission, Aeroplan, the Wojciech Stuchlik Film Production
Amber Lions – Kina Polskie Association Award (for a Polish box office leader in domestic cinemas last season):
Girls from Dubai / Dziewczyny z Dubaju (Poland)
Directed by Maria Sadowska
Produced by Ent One Studios
Journalists Award (granted by journalists accredited at the 47th Polish Film Festival in Gdynia):
Bread and Salt / Chleb i sól (Poland)
Directed by Damian Kocur
Produced by Munk Studio
Coproduced by Canal+ Polska, Silesia Film, KIVI Rental, King House Michał Sadowski, EXA Studio
Supported by the Polish Film Institute
Casting Directing Award (granted by the Polish Filmmakers Association and the Polish Film Festival in Gdynia):
Marta Kownacka for Apokawixa
Art house Cinemas Network Award:
The Silent Twins
Don Kichot – Polish Discussion Film Club Federation Award:
Bread and Salt
Polish Film Abroad Festivals and Reviews Award:
Apokawixa
Young Jury Award for Best Film in Main Competition:
Bread and Salt
Dr Irena Eris Award:
Director Karolina Porcari and actress Katarzyna Figura for Victoria
‘Atmospheric Film’ Award Founded by Electrolux for Most Eco-Friendly Production:
The Hatcher / Matecznik (Poland)
Directed by Grzegorz Mołda
Produced by Harine Films
Coproduced by TVP
Supported by the Polish Film Institute
Onet Award – Discovery of the PFF:
Shreds
Strong Entry. Zwierciadlo Monthly Award:
Live / Na żywo (Poland)
Directed by Mara Tamkovich
Produced by the Wajda Studio
Supported by the Polish Film Institute
Crystal Star Elle Award:
Sandra Drzymalska
Golden Kangaroo Australian Distributors Award:
Dawid Ogrodnik for Johnny