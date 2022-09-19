19-09-2022

FNE at Gdynia Polish Film Festival 2022: Prize Winners

By
    The Silent Twins by Agnieszka Smoczyńska The Silent Twins by Agnieszka Smoczyńska photo: Madants

    GDYNIA: The 47th Polish Film Festival Gdynia, that took place 12-27 September 2022, awarded its top prize of Golden Lion for Best Film to the Polish/UK drama The Silent Twins directed by Agnieszka Smoczyńska.

    The Best Director Award went to Jacek Bławut for his war drama Eagle. The Last Patrol / Orzeł. Ostatni patrol.

    The Platinum Lions Lifetime Achievement Award was presented to Filip Bajon.

    The closing gala of the 47th Polish Film Festival was held on 17 September 2022 at the Music Theatre in Gdynia. It was preceded by the Young Gala, which was held on 16 September 2022.

    FULL LIST OF WINNERS:

    Main Competition:

    Grand Prize Golden Lion:
    The Silent Twins (Poland, UK)
    Directed by Agnieszka Smoczyńska
    Produced by Madants
    Coproduced by Canal+ Polska, Grupa Moderator Studio Filmowe, 30 West, 42, Kindred Spirit
    Supported by the Polish Film Institute

    Silver Lion:
    Filip (Poland)
    Directed by Michał Kwieciński
    Produced by TVP
    Coproduced by Akson Studio

    Best Director:
    Jacek Bławut for Eagle. The Last Patrol  / Orzeł. Ostatni patrol (Poland)
    Produced by Aura Films
    Coproduced by WFDIF, TVP, the Gdynia Film Center, PFJB
    Supported by the Polish Film Institute, the Polish Ministry of Culture and National Heritage

    Best Screenplay:
    Jacek Lusiński and Szymon Augustyniak for Śubuk / Backwards (Poland)
    Directed by Jacek Lusiński
    Produced by Aurum Film Bodzak Hickinbotham
    Coproduced by Canal+ Polska, Wojewódzki Dom Kultury w Rzeszowie
    Supported by the Polish Film Institute, Kino Świat, the Podkarpackie Film Commission

    Best Directorial Debut:
    Beata Dzianowicz for Shreds / Strzępy (Poland)
    Produced by WFDIF
    Supported by the Polish Film Institute

    Best Cinematography:
    Michał Sobociński for Filip

    Best Music:
    Zuzanna Wrońska and Marcin Macuk for The Silent Twins
     
    Best Set Design:
    Jagna Dobesz for The Silent Twins

    Best Sound:
    Radosław Ochnio and Michał Fojcik for Eagle. The Last Patrol / Orzeł. Ostatni patrol

    Best Editing:
    Bartłomiej Piasek and Piotr Wójcik for Eagle. The Last Patrol / Orzeł. Ostatni patrol

    Best Makeup:
    Dariusza Krysiak for Filip and Eagle. The Last Patrol / Orzeł. Ostatni patrol

    Best Costumes:
    Magdalena Rutkiewicz-Luterek for Wedding / Wesele (Poland, Latvia)
    Directed by Wojciech Smarzowski
    Produced by Studio Metrage
    Coproduced by Canal+ Polska
    Supported by the Polish Film Institute, the National Film Centre of Latvia, the Riga Film Fund, the Krakow Festival Office

    Best Supporting Actress:
    Małgorzata Hajewska-Krzysztofik for Illusion / Iluzja (Poland)
    Directed by Marta Minorowicz
    Produced by IKH Pictures Production
    Coproduced by Cavatina, Studio1 Olga Bieniek, Avantgarde Film Studio , Agencja Aktorska Sceneria, the Gdynia Film Center, Kinetik, ORKA Postproduction Studio, Wydawnictwo Myśliński
    Supported by the Polish Film Institute

    Best Supporting Actor:
    Grzegorz Przybył for Shreds / Strzępy

    Best Actress:
    Dorota Pomykała for Woman on the Roof / Kobieta na dachu (Poland, France, Sweden)
    Directed by Anna Jadowska
    Produced by Donten & Lacroix Films
    Coproduced by Blick Productions
    Supported by the Polish Film Institute, Arte, Eurimages, MEDIA Creative Europe, the Mazovia Warsaw Film Commission, Canal+ Polska, the Swedish Film Institute, SVT, Région Île-de-France

    Best Actor:
    Piotr Trojan for Johnny (Poland)
    Directed by Daniel Jaroszek
    Produced by Next Film
    Coproduced by TVN
    Supported by the Polish Film Institute

    Best Acting Debut:
    Marta Stalmierska for Johnny and Apokawixa (Poland)
    Directed by Xawery Żuławski
    Produced by TVN Grupa Discovery

    Audience Award:
    Daniel Jaroszek for Johnny

    Platinum Lions:
    Filip Bajon

    Young Gala:

    Lucjan Bokiniec Award for Best Film in Short Film Competition:
    Victoria (Poland)
    Directed by Karolina Porcari
    Produced by Studio Munka SFP

    Special Award:
    Followers. Live Shooting (Poland)
    Directed by Jakub Radej
    Produced by Studio Munka SFP

    Special Mention:
    Quiver (Poland)
    Directed by Joanna Różniak
    Produced by the Krzysztof Kieślowski Film School at the University of Silesia
    Supported by the Polish Film Institute

    Special Mention:
    Alcibiades (Poland)
    Directed by Robert Kwilman
    Produced by the Łodź Film School
    Supported by the Polish Film Institute

    Heliograf Award for Best Cinematography in Short Film Competition:
    Daniel Le Hai for
    Funeralia (Poland)
    Directed by Bartłomiej Błaszczyński
    Produced by the Krzysztof Kieślowski Film School at the University of Silesia
    Supported by the Polish Film Institute

    BRICK – Missing PFF Award:
    Revenge (Poland)
    Directed by Tomasz Zygadło
    Produced by Zespół Filmowy X

    Janusz Korczak Golden Lion Cubs:
    Detective Bruno / Detektyw Bruno
    Directed by Magdalena Nieć, Mariusz Palej
    Produced by Shipsboy
    Coproduced by the Mazovia Warsaw Film Commission, Aeroplan, the Wojciech Stuchlik Film Production

    Amber Lions – Kina Polskie Association Award (for a Polish box office leader in domestic cinemas last season):
    Girls from Dubai / Dziewczyny z Dubaju (Poland)
    Directed by Maria Sadowska
    Produced by Ent One Studios

    Journalists Award (granted by journalists accredited at the 47th Polish Film Festival in Gdynia):
    Bread and Salt / Chleb i sól (Poland)
    Directed by Damian Kocur
    Produced by Munk Studio
    Coproduced by Canal+ Polska, Silesia Film, KIVI Rental, King House Michał Sadowski, EXA Studio
    Supported by the Polish Film Institute

    Casting Directing Award (granted by the Polish Filmmakers Association and the Polish Film Festival in Gdynia):
    Marta Kownacka for Apokawixa

    Art house Cinemas Network Award:
    The Silent Twins

    Don Kichot – Polish Discussion Film Club Federation Award:
    Bread and Salt

    Polish Film Abroad Festivals and Reviews Award:
    Apokawixa

    Young Jury Award for Best Film in Main Competition:
    Bread and Salt

    Dr Irena Eris Award:
    Director Karolina Porcari and actress Katarzyna Figura for Victoria

    ‘Atmospheric Film’ Award Founded by Electrolux for Most Eco-Friendly Production:
    The Hatcher / Matecznik (Poland)
    Directed by Grzegorz Mołda
    Produced by Harine Films
    Coproduced by TVP
    Supported by the Polish Film Institute

    Onet Award – Discovery of the PFF:
    Shreds

    Strong Entry. Zwierciadlo Monthly Award:
    Live / Na żywo (Poland)
    Directed by Mara Tamkovich
    Produced by the Wajda Studio
    Supported by the Polish Film Institute

    Crystal Star Elle Award:
    Sandra Drzymalska

    Golden Kangaroo Australian Distributors Award:
    Dawid Ogrodnik for Johnny

    Published in Poland

    Latest from Katarzyna Grynienko

    More in this category:« Submissions Open for Heart of Europe International TV Festival Co-Production Forum