FNE at Gdynia Polish Film Festival 2022: Prize Winners

The Silent Twins by Agnieszka Smoczyńska

GDYNIA: The 47th Polish Film Festival Gdynia , that took place 12-27 September 2022, awarded its top prize of Golden Lion for Best Film to the Polish/UK drama The Silent Twins directed by Agnieszka Smoczyńska.

The Best Director Award went to Jacek Bławut for his war drama Eagle. The Last Patrol / Orzeł. Ostatni patrol.

The Platinum Lions Lifetime Achievement Award was presented to Filip Bajon.

The closing gala of the 47th Polish Film Festival was held on 17 September 2022 at the Music Theatre in Gdynia. It was preceded by the Young Gala, which was held on 16 September 2022.

FULL LIST OF WINNERS:



Main Competition:

Grand Prize Golden Lion:

The Silent Twins (Poland, UK)

Directed by Agnieszka Smoczyńska

Produced by Madants

Coproduced by Canal+ Polska, Grupa Moderator Studio Filmowe, 30 West, 42, Kindred Spirit

Supported by the Polish Film Institute

Silver Lion:

Filip (Poland)

Directed by Michał Kwieciński

Produced by TVP

Coproduced by Akson Studio

Best Director:

Jacek Bławut for Eagle. The Last Patrol / Orzeł. Ostatni patrol (Poland)

Produced by Aura Films

Coproduced by WFDIF, TVP, the Gdynia Film Center, PFJB

Supported by the Polish Film Institute, the Polish Ministry of Culture and National Heritage

Best Screenplay:

Jacek Lusiński and Szymon Augustyniak for Śubuk / Backwards (Poland)

Directed by Jacek Lusiński

Produced by Aurum Film Bodzak Hickinbotham

Coproduced by Canal+ Polska, Wojewódzki Dom Kultury w Rzeszowie

Supported by the Polish Film Institute, Kino Świat, the Podkarpackie Film Commission

Best Directorial Debut:

Beata Dzianowicz for Shreds / Strzępy (Poland)

Produced by WFDIF

Supported by the Polish Film Institute

Best Cinematography:

Michał Sobociński for Filip

Best Music:

Zuzanna Wrońska and Marcin Macuk for The Silent Twins



Best Set Design:

Jagna Dobesz for The Silent Twins

Best Sound:

Radosław Ochnio and Michał Fojcik for Eagle. The Last Patrol / Orzeł. Ostatni patrol

Best Editing:

Bartłomiej Piasek and Piotr Wójcik for Eagle. The Last Patrol / Orzeł. Ostatni patrol

Best Makeup:

Dariusza Krysiak for Filip and Eagle. The Last Patrol / Orzeł. Ostatni patrol

Best Costumes:

Magdalena Rutkiewicz-Luterek for Wedding / Wesele (Poland, Latvia)

Directed by Wojciech Smarzowski

Produced by Studio Metrage

Coproduced by Canal+ Polska

Supported by the Polish Film Institute, the National Film Centre of Latvia, the Riga Film Fund, the Krakow Festival Office

Best Supporting Actress:

Małgorzata Hajewska-Krzysztofik for Illusion / Iluzja (Poland)

Directed by Marta Minorowicz

Produced by IKH Pictures Production

Coproduced by Cavatina, Studio1 Olga Bieniek, Avantgarde Film Studio , Agencja Aktorska Sceneria, the Gdynia Film Center, Kinetik, ORKA Postproduction Studio, Wydawnictwo Myśliński

Supported by the Polish Film Institute

Best Supporting Actor:

Grzegorz Przybył for Shreds / Strzępy

Best Actress:

Dorota Pomykała for Woman on the Roof / Kobieta na dachu (Poland, France, Sweden)

Directed by Anna Jadowska

Produced by Donten & Lacroix Films

Coproduced by Blick Productions

Supported by the Polish Film Institute, Arte, Eurimages, MEDIA Creative Europe, the Mazovia Warsaw Film Commission, Canal+ Polska, the Swedish Film Institute, SVT, Région Île-de-France

Best Actor:

Piotr Trojan for Johnny (Poland)

Directed by Daniel Jaroszek

Produced by Next Film

Coproduced by TVN

Supported by the Polish Film Institute

Best Acting Debut:

Marta Stalmierska for Johnny and Apokawixa (Poland)

Directed by Xawery Żuławski

Produced by TVN Grupa Discovery

Audience Award:

Daniel Jaroszek for Johnny

Platinum Lions:

Filip Bajon

Young Gala:

Lucjan Bokiniec Award for Best Film in Short Film Competition:

Victoria (Poland)

Directed by Karolina Porcari

Produced by Studio Munka SFP

Special Award:

Followers. Live Shooting (Poland)

Directed by Jakub Radej

Produced by Studio Munka SFP

Special Mention:

Quiver (Poland)

Directed by Joanna Różniak

Produced by the Krzysztof Kieślowski Film School at the University of Silesia

Supported by the Polish Film Institute

Special Mention:

Alcibiades (Poland)

Directed by Robert Kwilman

Produced by the Łodź Film School

Supported by the Polish Film Institute

Heliograf Award for Best Cinematography in Short Film Competition:

Daniel Le Hai for

Funeralia (Poland)

Directed by Bartłomiej Błaszczyński

Produced by the Krzysztof Kieślowski Film School at the University of Silesia

Supported by the Polish Film Institute

BRICK – Missing PFF Award:

Revenge (Poland)

Directed by Tomasz Zygadło

Produced by Zespół Filmowy X

Janusz Korczak Golden Lion Cubs:

Detective Bruno / Detektyw Bruno

Directed by Magdalena Nieć, Mariusz Palej

Produced by Shipsboy

Coproduced by the Mazovia Warsaw Film Commission, Aeroplan, the Wojciech Stuchlik Film Production

Amber Lions – Kina Polskie Association Award (for a Polish box office leader in domestic cinemas last season):

Girls from Dubai / Dziewczyny z Dubaju (Poland)

Directed by Maria Sadowska

Produced by Ent One Studios

Journalists Award (granted by journalists accredited at the 47th Polish Film Festival in Gdynia):

Bread and Salt / Chleb i sól (Poland)

Directed by Damian Kocur

Produced by Munk Studio

Coproduced by Canal+ Polska, Silesia Film, KIVI Rental, King House Michał Sadowski, EXA Studio

Supported by the Polish Film Institute

Casting Directing Award (granted by the Polish Filmmakers Association and the Polish Film Festival in Gdynia):

Marta Kownacka for Apokawixa

Art house Cinemas Network Award:

The Silent Twins

Don Kichot – Polish Discussion Film Club Federation Award:

Bread and Salt

Polish Film Abroad Festivals and Reviews Award:

Apokawixa

Young Jury Award for Best Film in Main Competition:

Bread and Salt

Dr Irena Eris Award:

Director Karolina Porcari and actress Katarzyna Figura for Victoria

‘Atmospheric Film’ Award Founded by Electrolux for Most Eco-Friendly Production:

The Hatcher / Matecznik (Poland)

Directed by Grzegorz Mołda

Produced by Harine Films

Coproduced by TVP

Supported by the Polish Film Institute

Onet Award – Discovery of the PFF:

Shreds

Strong Entry. Zwierciadlo Monthly Award:

Live / Na żywo (Poland)

Directed by Mara Tamkovich

Produced by the Wajda Studio

Supported by the Polish Film Institute

Crystal Star Elle Award:

Sandra Drzymalska

Golden Kangaroo Australian Distributors Award:

Dawid Ogrodnik for Johnny