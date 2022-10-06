BOX OFFICE: Polish Documentary Saint Michael: Meet the Angel Comes Third in Daily US Box Office

WARSAW: Wincenty Podobinski’s documentary Saint Michael: Meet the Angel ended up third in the US box office on 29 September 2022 with 52,000 admissions and the highest audience per screen average (making 799 EUR per screen). The film was released in 811 cinemas as a one day event through Fathom Events .

The film cashed in 649,400 EUR in the USA, according to Box Office Mojo. As the 29 September screenings were met with interest, two other screening days will be organised in the USA on 12 October 2022 (in Spanish) and on 13 October 2022 (in English).

Saint Michael: Meet the Angel was released on the same day (the feast day of Saint Michael the Archangel) in Poland, where it had approximately 1,500 admissions in the first weekend, and also in the UK.

The film is a Polish production and it is produced by Podobinski himself through the Foundation of Saint Michael the Archangel together with the Misericordia Foundation and Oscar Delgado Candelaria Productions.

Sonovision, a sales and distribution company based in Warsaw, with offices in Los Angeles and Vienna, is handling the sales.