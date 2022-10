FNE correspondent and film critic Alexander Gabelia spoke to Radka Bardes, managing director of ATM Virtual , about the general goals and activities of the studio.

ATM Virtual is a professional virtual production studio created as a result of the expansion of ATM Group on the audiovisual market. The ATM Virtual team consists of specialists from Poland and abroad, prepared to guide film producers through the entire process of creating a virtual world, from pre-production, preparation of photorealistic 3D locations, to shooting and post-production.

Click HERE for the podcast.