Janko the Musician in A Season of Classic Films Programme Organised by ACE in Warsaw

WARSAW: One of the oldest surviving Polish sound films, Janko the Musician (1930) directed by Ryszard Ordyński, will screen at the Iluzjon Cinema in Warsaw on 26 October 2022. The screening of the film restored by the National Film Archive – Audiovisual Institute ( FINA ) is part of the 3rd edition of “A Season of Classic Films”, an event organised by the Association des Cinémathèques Européennes ( ACE ).

“A Season of Classic Films” includes screenings of restored films and parallel events organised by 22 European film archives.

Until recently, Janko the Musician was known in an incomplete version without sound, but FINA reconstructed and digitally restored the material and supplemented it with the original soundtrack. The film will be presented in its original form during the 18th edition of the Silent Movie Festival, which will be held at the Iluzjon Cinema 22 – 25 October 2022.

The initiative by the Association des Cinémathèques Européennes, coordinated with the support of the EU's Creative Europe MEDIA programme, is to present free film screenings and parallel activities across Europe in order to attract audiences to our shared cinematic cultural heritage.

Click HERE for the press release.