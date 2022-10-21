Kids Kino Industry Reports Successful 2022 Edition

WARSAW: The recent edition of the Kids Kino Industry international co-production forum was a success, with new events alongside traditional ones and companies visiting for the first time, such as Warner Bros. Discovery, Disney and Wild Bunch.

Kids Kino Industry 2022 consisted of four days full of pitching presentations and conference programme, as well as accompanying programmes including the final session of the Kids Kino Lab, the second edition in Warsaw of Producers LINK (organised by Kids Kino Industry and Cinekid for Professionals), and a new programme Young Talents (which invited six up-and-coming filmmakers from Poland, Czech Republic and Germany).

There were 305 participants on-site and online, 399 confirmed meetings, 27 pitching presentations and 1:1 meetings, as well as nine sessions, masterclasses and workshops during the conference programme.

The Kids Kino Industry international co-production forum took place on 27-30 September in Warsaw and online.

Kids Kino Industry is the industry segment of the Kids Kino International Film Festival and both of them are organised by the New Horizons Association.

Kids Kino Industry is co-financed by the Creative Europe MEDIA sub-programme, the Polish Film Institute (PISF) and the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Poland.

