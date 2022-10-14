The 9th edition of SOFA – School of Film Advancement Kicks Off with Larger Lineup

WARSAW: Sixteen projects from 17 countries, including Poland, the Czech Republic, Georgia, Bulgaria, Croatia, Hungary, Montenegro, North Macedonia and Lithuania, have been selected for the 9th edition of SOFA – School of Film Advancement (2022-2023). After two virtual editions, the training programme returns with a larger lineup.

The first workshop was held outside Warsaw 25 – 30 September 2022, the second workshop will be held online 29 November – 2 December 2022, and the third workshop is set to take place in Georgia 24 – 28 April 2023.

The 2022-23 selection includes business and institutional projects focused on environmental activism, mental health in the film industry, film education, indigenous cultures, sustainability, inclusion and accessibility, the preservation of independent film journalism and criticism, as well as remote learning.

SOFA is developed by Filmplus gUG (Germany) in partnership with the ARTUM Foundation Ewa Partum museum (Poland) and 20 Steps (Georgia). It is supported by the German Federal Foreign Office / Civil Society Cooperation, the European Cultural Foundation and SdpZ (Foundation for Polish-German Cooperation).

The Warsaw workshop was additionally supported by the Polish Film Institute (PISF) and the Mazowia Film Commission. SOFA’s strategic partners are EAVE, the Goethe-Institut and MIDPOINT.

Click HERE to see the selected projects.