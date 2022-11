WARSAW: Impossible Figures and Other Stories I, the first part of the award-winning animated trilogy by Marta Pajek, is available on Vimeo free of charge starting 8 November 2022. The second and the third part will also be released soon on Vimeo and also as a Staff Pick.

The three short animated films were produced by Poland’s Animoon and the National Film Board of Canada, and co-financed by the Polish Film Institute.

It is the first time that the three films are presented together.

Click HERE to see Impossible Figures and Other Stories I, which is distributed by the National Film Board of Canada, Miyu and Animoon.