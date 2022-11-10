BOX OFFICE: Daniel Jaroszek's Johnny Dominates Polish Box Office

WARSAW: Johnny directed by Daniel Jaroszek has already racked up over 800,000 admissions in Polish cinemas since its release on 23 September 2022. This result has given the film a clear first place among the domestic films in the box office in 2022.

Johnny, which is distributed by NEXT FILM, cashed in 3.48 m EUR in its first two weeks. The film surpassed the previous leader, the comedy The End of the World or Kogel Mogel 4 / Koniec świata, czyli Kogel Mogel 4 directed by Anna Wieczur, produced by MTL Maxfilm and distributed by NEXT FILM, which was the number one most watched Polish film with over 757,000 admissions since its premiere on 1 July 2022.

Johnny follows Patrick, who gets caught after breaking into a cottage in a small town. The court's verdict orders him to work in a hospice in Puck, where he meets an extraordinary priest, Jan Kaczkowski. The clergyman engages young boys from the vocational school, seemingly tough rebels, in helping the terminally ill. At work he focuses on closeness, affection and fighting for relationships with other people.

“For many people Johnny has become a very important film because it gives hope, and as you can see from the reactions, this is what we need nowadays. We are very happy that after leaving the cinemas, viewers, just like Patryk, start to look at the world around them differently”, says Robert Kijak, the producer of the film.

Johnny was produced by NEXT FILM in coproduction with TVN and with support from the Polish Film Institute.

The film premiered at the 47th Polish Film Festival, where it won as many as four awards, including the Audience Award, as well as the Best Actor (Piotr Trojan), Best Acting Debut (Marta Stalmierska) and Golden Kangaroo - Australian film Distributors award (actor Dawid Ogrodnik).