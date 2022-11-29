FESTIVALS: Heart of Europe International TV Festival 2022 Announces Winners

The winners of the festival were announced in the categories: Feature Film, Series, Documentary, Children and Youth, and Digital.
The Co-production Forum gave three prizes for feature film, series and documentary.
The side events programme of the Co-Production Forum included two sessions of the European Broadcasting Union event Proud to Present Fiction (the showcase of the best European public service media fiction series for adults), three pitching sessions of projects in various stages of preproduction, several panel discussions with experts, as well as a programme dedicated to the Ukrainian market.
The Heart of Europe International TV Festival, which is the first festival dedicated to TV production from Central and Eastern Europe, took place in Warsaw 14 – 17 November 2022.
WINNERS:
Special Award of the TVP Board:
Triumph Road Jonas Karolis Chodkevicius (Lithuania)
Directed by Robertas Razma, Andrius Lygnugaris
Produced by LRT
Winners in Categories:
Feature Film:
1st Place:
Babylon. The Martial Law (Poland)
Directed by Marek Bukowski
Produced by TVP
2nd Place:
Jozef Mak (Slovakia)
Directed by Peter Bebjak
Produced by RTVS
Special Mention:
Post at Dawn (Lithuania)
Directed by Andrius Lygnugaris
Produced by LTR
Series:
1st Place:
Suspicion (Czech Republic)
Directed by Michal Blaško
Produced by the Czech Television, ARTE G.E.I.E.
2nd Place:
Bad Blood (Serbia)
Directed by Milutin Petrovic, Goran Stankovic
Produced by RTS
Special Mention:
The Eagles House (Poland)
Directed by Waldemar Krzystek
Produced by TVP
Documentary:
1st Place:
Bucha 22 (Ukraine)
Directed by Vladyslav Vasylchenko
Produced by UA:PBC
2nd Place ex-aequo:
Lines (Slovakia)
Directed by Barbora Sliepkova
Produced by RTVS
Only the Wind (Poland)
Directed by Zofia Kowalewska
Produced by TVP
Children and Youth:
1st Place:
The Webster Movie (Slovakia)
Directed by Katarina Kerekesova
Produced by RTVS
2nd Place:
In the Toilets: Do You Like My Body? (Czech Republic)
Directed by Erika Hníková
Produced by the Czech Television
Special Mention:
Figu Migu on the Fluffy Planet (Poland)
Directed by Anna Piksa
Produced by TVP
Digital:
1st Place:
#Save Ukraine (Poland, Ukraine)
Produced by TVP, Suspilne, 1+1
2nd Place:
Mendel: Persevere Regardless (Czech Republic)
Directed by Filip Smetana
Produced by the Czech Television
CO-PRODUCTION FORUM WINNERS:
Series:
Sophia’s Daughters (Bulgaria)
Directed by Neda Morfov
Produced by The Good Company
Feature Film:
The Singing House (Slovakia)
Directed by Andrej Kolencik
Produced by Admiral Films
Documentary:
World War Cyber (Ukraine)
Directed by Artem Lytvynenko