FESTIVALS: Heart of Europe International TV Festival 2022 Announces Winners

WARSAW: The Polish production Babylon. The Martial Law directed by Marek Bukowski won 1st place in the Feature Film Competition at the second edition of the Heart of Europe International TV Festival , organised by the Polish Television ( TVP ). This year the festival launched the Co-production Forum .

The winners of the festival were announced in the categories: Feature Film, Series, Documentary, Children and Youth, and Digital.

The Co-production Forum gave three prizes for feature film, series and documentary.

The side events programme of the Co-Production Forum included two sessions of the European Broadcasting Union event Proud to Present Fiction (the showcase of the best European public service media fiction series for adults), three pitching sessions of projects in various stages of preproduction, several panel discussions with experts, as well as a programme dedicated to the Ukrainian market.

The Heart of Europe International TV Festival, which is the first festival dedicated to TV production from Central and Eastern Europe, took place in Warsaw 14 – 17 November 2022.

WINNERS:

Special Award of the TVP Board:

Triumph Road Jonas Karolis Chodkevicius (Lithuania)

Directed by Robertas Razma, Andrius Lygnugaris

Produced by LRT

Winners in Categories:

Feature Film:

1st Place:

Babylon. The Martial Law (Poland)

Directed by Marek Bukowski

Produced by TVP

2nd Place:

Jozef Mak (Slovakia)

Directed by Peter Bebjak

Produced by RTVS

Special Mention:

Post at Dawn (Lithuania)

Directed by Andrius Lygnugaris

Produced by LTR

Series:

1st Place:

Suspicion (Czech Republic)

Directed by Michal Blaško

Produced by the Czech Television, ARTE G.E.I.E.

2nd Place:

Bad Blood (Serbia)

Directed by Milutin Petrovic, Goran Stankovic

Produced by RTS

Special Mention:

The Eagles House (Poland)

Directed by Waldemar Krzystek

Produced by TVP

Documentary:

1st Place:

Bucha 22 (Ukraine)

Directed by Vladyslav Vasylchenko

Produced by UA:PBC

2nd Place ex-aequo:

Lines (Slovakia)

Directed by Barbora Sliepkova

Produced by RTVS

Only the Wind (Poland)

Directed by Zofia Kowalewska

Produced by TVP

Children and Youth:

1st Place:

The Webster Movie (Slovakia)

Directed by Katarina Kerekesova

Produced by RTVS

2nd Place:

In the Toilets: Do You Like My Body? (Czech Republic)

Directed by Erika Hníková

Produced by the Czech Television

Special Mention:

Figu Migu on the Fluffy Planet (Poland)

Directed by Anna Piksa

Produced by TVP

Digital:

1st Place:

#Save Ukraine (Poland, Ukraine)

Produced by TVP, Suspilne, 1+1

2nd Place:

Mendel: Persevere Regardless (Czech Republic)

Directed by Filip Smetana

Produced by the Czech Television

CO-PRODUCTION FORUM WINNERS:

Series:

Sophia’s Daughters (Bulgaria)

Directed by Neda Morfov

Produced by The Good Company

Feature Film:

The Singing House (Slovakia)

Directed by Andrej Kolencik

Produced by Admiral Films

Documentary:

World War Cyber (Ukraine)

Directed by Artem Lytvynenko