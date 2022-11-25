BOX OFFICE: Domestic Holiday Rom-Com Scores 1 m Admissions in Poland

WARSAW: The fifth instalment of the Polish hit holiday rom-com series Letters to Santa / Listy do M. has surpassed a million admissions in Poland. The film directed by Łukasz Jaworowski is not only the most watched Polish film of 2022, but also the biggest success of a Polish production since the beginning of the pandemic.

Letters to Santa 5 has been topping the Polish box office since its opening on 4 November 2022, distributed by Kino Świat. During the premiere weekend, the film had over 290,000 admissions, recording the best opening of a Polish film in 2022.

The comedy falls into the model of the previous parts of the series and focuses on universal values such as love, closeness and kindness by following the Christmas stories of several characters.

The script was written by Marcin Baczyński and Mariusz Kuczewski, and the cast of popular Polish actors includes: Tomasz Karolak, Wojciech Malajkat, Agnieszka Dygant and Piotr Adamczyk, among others.

The film was produced by TVN Warner Bros. Discovery.