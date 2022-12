His most iconic performances among nearly 200 roles in theatre, film and television are in Pan Wołodyjowski (1969) by Jerzy Hoffman, produced by Zespol Filmowy Kamera, Mosfilm, The Hourglass Sanatorium (1973) by Wojciech Jerzy Has, produced by Zespół Filmowy Silesia, and The Unburied Man / A temetetlen halott (2004) by Márta Mészáros, produced by Hungarian Cameofilm in coproduction with Slovak Ars Media and the Polish Television.

Jan Nowicki died on 7 December 2022.