Compulsion Starring Polish Actress Anna-Maria Sieklucka Shoots in Malta

VALLETTA: The psychological thriller Compulsion directed by British director Neil Marshall is set to start shooting in Malta. The film starring Polish actress Anna-Maria Sieklucka and Charlotte Kirk will benefit from the Malta cash rebates.

The script penned by Marshall follows two women who get engaged in a series of murders in Malta.

Zack McGowan, Giulia Gorietti, Cinzia Monreale and Harvey Dean are also in the cast.

Compulsion is a British production produced by Kristyna Sellnerova Ltd. in association with Cork Films. The film will be shot entirely in Malta in April 2023.

At the beginning of 2022 the Government of Malta upgraded the cash rebates for filmmakers, making the financial guidelines more attractive to the film industry. Productions which satisfy the cultural test can benefit from a rebate of up to 40% of eligible expenditure. The updated cash rebate incentive for audiovisual productions includes a new hybrid above-the-line cap. Eligible above-the-line expenditures are now capped at either 1 m EUR or 30% of the total Malta eligible spend, whichever is higher.