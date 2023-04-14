FESTIVALS: Jonathan Glazer’s Polish Minority Coproduction The Zone of Interest Selected for Cannes 2023 Competition

WARSAW: The Holocaust drama The Zone of Interest by Jonathan Glazer has been selected for the Competition of the 76th edition of Festival de Cannes (16 – 27 May 2023). The film is a coproduction between the UK, Poland and the USA, coproduced in Poland by Ewa Puszczynska through Extreme Emotions.

The Zone of Interest was shot entirely in Poland by the Polish cinematographer Lukasz Żal, who also lensed Paweł Pawlikowski’s Cold War (2018, Opus Film) and Ida (2014, Opus Film).

Inspired by a novel by Martin Amis, the film follows a German family living near the Auschwitz concentration camp during World War Two. Sandra Hüller and Christian Friedel play the main characters.

The film was produced by A24 in coproduction with Extreme Emotions, Film Four and House Productions, and it was supported by the Polish Film Institute with approximately 436,000 EUR / 2 m PLN in April 2020.

