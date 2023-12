The Zone of Interest by Jonathan Glazer

WARSAW: The US/British/Polish coproduction The Zone of Interest by Jonathan Glazer scoops three nominations at the 81st Golden Globes. The winners will be announced on 7 January 2024.

The film was nominated in the Best Motion Picture – Drama, Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language and Best Original Score – Motion Picture categories.

The original score of the film was composed by Mica Levi.

The Zone of Interest was produced by A24, coproduced by Extreme Emotions, Film Four and House Productions, and supported by the Polish Film Institute.