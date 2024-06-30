Poland Passes Copyright Law Granting Creators Royalties for Online Use

WARSAW: In a significant move, the Polish Parliament has passed an amendment to the copyright law that secures royalties for creators and performers of audiovisual works, as well as those behind spoken-word and musical-literary creations, when their works are made available online. This landmark decision has been hailed as a major objective achieved by ZAPA, the Union of Audiovisual Authors and Producers .

The new law, passed on 28 June 2024, ensures that creators and performers of audiovisual works, as well as those behind spoken-word and musical-literary creations, will now receive royalties for the online distribution of their works. This means that through collective management organisations or direct agreements, these artists will be entitled to appropriate remuneration whenever their creations are made publicly accessible on internet platforms.

According to the new provisions, the majority of the proposed amendments to the bill were approved, with only a few exceptions. One such change involved the definition of broadcasting and retransmission, which was ultimately withdrawn. Additionally, the law includes provisions that grant royalties to audiobook creators and expands the permissible use of works for educational purposes up to 25% of the work.

The passing of this legislation is a significant victory for ZAPA, the Union of Audiovisual Authors and Producers, which has long advocated for the rights of creators in the digital landscape. The organisation has been instrumental in pushing for these changes, recognising the need to ensure fair compensation for artists whose works are increasingly consumed online.

This new law not only aligns Poland with European Union directives but also strengthens the position of creators, empowering them to receive the due rewards for their creative endeavors.