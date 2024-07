Polish Days 2024 Announces Selected Projects

WROCLAW: Four completed films, eight works in progress and 10 projects in development will be showcased at the upcoming edition of Polish Days , which will take place 21 – 23 July 2024 during the 24th mBank New Horizons International Film Festival (18 – 28 July) in Wrocław.

Organised since 2012 in cooperation with the Polish Film Institute, Polish Days is the most important industry event at the New Horizons International Film Festival.

Event partners include the Polish Ministry of Culture and National Heritage, CRPK – Centrum Rozwoju Przemysłów Kreatywnych, Wroclaw Feature Film Studio, Wrocław Film Commission, Łódź Film Commission, Mazovia Warsaw Film Commission, Podkarpackie Film Commission, Silesia Film Commission, Gdańsk Film Fund, Kraków Film Commission, Fixafilm, Orka, No Problemo Music, DI Factory, Coprocity and Smart7. Polish Days is co-organised by the Polish Film Institute.

Click HERE to see the selected projects.