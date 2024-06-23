Karolina Rozwód Appointed Head of Polish Film Institute

WARSAW: Karolina Rozwód has been appointed as the new director of the Polish Film Institute ( PISF ). The decision, made after an extensive selection process, marks a new chapter for the organisation.

On 11 April 2024, then-Minister of Culture and National Heritage, Bartłomiej Sienkiewicz, dismissed Radosław Śmigulski from his position as director of PISF, and a special commission was established to find a successor. Over two days, 13 candidates were reviewed, including prominent figures such as Michał Merczyński, former head of the National Audiovisual Institute, and Marlena Gabryszewska, head of the Association of Studio Cinemas.

On 13 June, the commission recommended Karolina Rozwód for the position, and the decision was approved by the current Minister of Culture, Hanna Wróblewska.

An experienced cultural manager with a background in Iberian studies, Karolina Rozwód has made significant contributions to the Polish cultural scene. Her career highlights include involvement in the creation of the Polish-German Film Fund, the Lublin Film Fund, and the Lublin-Lviv Film Cinematic Cities project. She also played a key role in promoting Polish cinema internationally through the Polish Film Institute.

One of Rozwód’s notable achievements was her tenure at the Old Theatre in Lublin, where she managed the renovation and programming of the historic venue, producing numerous cultural events, spectacles and concerts. Earlier this year, she briefly served as the director of the Malta Festival in Poznań.