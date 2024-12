WARSAW: Recognising their collective strength, 24 film and audiovisual markets including Young Horizons Industry (Poland), Beldocs Industry Days (Serbia) and CineLink Industry Days (Bosnia and Herzegovina) have formed the F.A.M.E. Alliance.

The collective actions of this alliance promise to yield significant positive impacts,including increased investment in new projects,improved access to funding, and enhanced training opportunities for emerging talent to navigate the complexities of the market with confidence and innovation.

